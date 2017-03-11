Fantasia Barrino Blames Devil For Tour Bus Injury, Says She Is 'God's Kid That Stay Prayed Up'

Entertainment

Czarina Ong

Fantasia Barrino poses with her husband Kenneth Taylor after suffering from a minor accident in her tour bus.(Instagram/Fantasia Barrino)

"American Idol" alum Fantasia Barrino, 32, suffered from second degree burns after she got into an accident in her tour bus last Sunday. The Christian singer considered it an attack from the devil.

Barrino was sleeping in her tour bus when she knocked over her vaporiser machine, which she uses to soothe her vocal chords, according to TMZ. Because of this, hot water spilled all over the singer's right forearm.

She was forced to cancel her "In It to Win It" concert in Memphis, Tennessee with R&B veteran singers Charlie Wilson and Johnny Gill as she was rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, doctors were able to treat her damaged skin, and now they expect her to heal fully without the need for any surgery.

Barrino's husband, Kenneth Taylor, posted about the accident on Instagram (@tasiasworld) and asked fans for prayers. "I love her determination and sheer will power to not accept defeat on any level. She complains little, but sacrifices so much! But there are times when our Father intentionally slows us down to reflect and hear from Him," he wrote.

Taylor said Barrino still wanted to perform, but he is sorry that doctors advised otherwise. "So Memphis, our team is already working to create a means that she can redeem this time with you. She had something truly special planned for tonight. So please, keep my Queen lifted in prayer, asking our God to heal her rapidly with no last negative affects. Rock Soul won't be denied, this is simply a delay that will prove to be necessary for what's to come. We love you all and thank you for your understanding and support!" he added.

Later, Barrino posted about the accident herself and addressed the devil, "So you keep attacking, huh? We are both God's kids that stay prayed up. When we walk up out of this hospital, we are ready to fight again babe, best believe it... King & Queen Taylor."

She latter added, "Yes, the devil tried his best to shut me up & out from Memphis but I'll soon come back to party w/ you. I'm going to finish this Tour out stronger than ever. I Love You All and I'm ready to push forward, arm burned and all lol.."

