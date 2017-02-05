Fallout 4 PS4 Pro Patch Available Next Week, Beta Patch Available Now

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Great news for "Fallout 4" players and fans! Bethesda has given a release date for the PS4 Pro patch. This new update, which will be released alongside an update for "Skyrim Special Edition," will improve mods and beef up how the game worlds look, making it appear visually better than ever.

Express reports that the patch, which will be released this week, will bring updates that will enhance the game's experience when playing on the PS4 on top of new mod content that's coming to both Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition.

The patch will bring enhanced draw distance for grass, trees, objects, and non-playable characters (NPCs); better effects for the Godray; and native 1440p resolution. The patch, however, won't provide 4K resolution.

Fallout 4 players on the PS4, however, won't get to enjoy the Iron Giant mod that Bethesda launched recently. While the mod is available for the Xbox One and PC, it is not available for the PS4.

This new mod would look even better with the new resolution texture pack that Bethesda will release next week. Players who want to enjoy the added visual boost the texture pack brings will need an additional storage space – 58GB to be precise.

Players who want to try the texture pack should know that they will need the beta update patch, which is now available via Steam. VG247 reports that the update requires:

The right OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit required);

A powerful processor: Intel Core i7-5820K or better;

A powerful graphics card: GTX 1080 8GB/AMD Radeon RX 490 8GB; and

Ample memory: 8GB RAM or more.

Those who meet system requirements but still experience problems with the texture pack are advised to disable the high resolution textures from the launcher.

In addition to supporting the texture pack, the beta update patch also brings with it some new features and fixes.