'Fallout 4' news: Bethesda to debut game's VR version at E3 2017

Sheanne Aguila

Promotional image for the open world role-playing video game "Fallout 4."Facebook/fallout4newsandupdates

Bethesda has confirmed that a virtual reality (VR) version of "Fallout 4" will be heading to this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

In a short interview with Hip Hop Gamer (via Gamerant), Bethesda Vice President Pete Hines confirmed that the action role-playing game will have a VR version and it will debut at the annual E3. Fans can get their hands on the game as the upcoming event will be open to the public for the first time.

"'Fallout 4' VR is the most incredible thing you've ever seen in your life. You can't even imagine what it's like playing in VR and how realistic it looks and everywhere you turn your head. It is going to blow your mind. It is the craziest thing you've ever seen," he said.

Although he is very optimistic of the VR version's success, Hines stressed that he does not foresee it ever entirely replacing traditional gaming. "I personally don't believe it's ever going to be a thing where, 'Oh I don't play other things; I only play on VR,'" the executive added.

"Fallout 4" for VR is scheduled to arrive this year for the PC platform via HTC Vive, but Bethesda has yet to announce a specific release date. It is also unclear whether the game will be playable on other popular VR headsets including Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR.

Bethesda's title is not the first video game to hop in the VR trend. As gaming fans can recall, Capcom also released a VR version of the horror-survival game "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard." The company even sold a special candle that players can light up while playing the game on VR for a more immersive experience.

Microsoft's E3 2017 briefing kicks off in the morning of Sunday, June 11, followed by Bethesda's presentation later in the evening.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks, "Fallout 4" is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

