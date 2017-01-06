Life

Too Many Tearful Testimonies, Says Charleston Killer Dylann Roof
Who Divided The Bible Into Chapters And Verses?
Should The Crucifixion Come With A 'Trigger Warning' For Students?
Why Churches Should Stop Being Obsessed With Growth
Nigeria's Veteran Leaders Sing Hymn Of Peace – But For Some It Strikes A Sour Note
Is The Two State Solution Dead? What Trump May Do About Israel And The Palestinians
Charity Helps Thousands Of Iraqi Christians Going Hungry, Displaced Or Bereaved
Must Christianity Change Or Die? Yes – If That Change Is In A Conservative Direction
Weep With Mothers Who Lose Their Children, Pope Tells General Audience
Church Pastor Arrested For Nine Armed Robberies

Faith and Folly: Should I Really Abandon All for the Sake of Faith?

Patrick Mabilog

Pexels

"For the word of the cross is folly to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God." — 1 Corinthians 1:18

I'm the kind of person who can risk it all for the sake of faith even if I would appear blind and unsure. At the same time I can be very logical and strategic in the things I do. You can probably see the problem here.

I once heard a story of a pastor who preferred to live day by day, believing in the provision of God instead of getting a salary or church support. And miraculously God would provide for him like He would for Elijah or the Israelites. I then thought to myself: "Why aren't we all living that way?

Do we have to live that way and abandon all for the "folly" of the cross? Where do we draw the line between faith and stupidity? Are we to truly follow and trust God blindly?

Faith Must Come From a Genuine Relationship

Advertisement

Unlike that day-to-day provision pastor, I work in the ministry and I sustained myself and my family through various sources of incomes. I've been asked many times why I do ministry work. I have also been challenged to let go of all my other sources of incomes to just trust God. To that I simply respond, "Thanks for your suggestion, but that's not what God wants me to do."

Faith is first and foremost the fruit of obedience to God, not to what's popular. If something works for someone, then there's no assurance that it's going to work for you if you we're just doing things because others are doing it. Matthew 6:33 reminds us, "But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added unto you."

What we must first seek is not what we are to do or how we are to live but whom we live for insteaed. If you're a person who lives day by day trusting in God's provision, abandoning all forms of earning, great! But if you're a person who relies on a salary or business, that doesn't make you less faith-filled.

Faith and Wisdom Do Not Contradict

When Paul talks about the cross being folly to the world, He doesn't literally mean that Christians should be stupid. The same author Paul tells us, "Walk in wisdom toward outsiders, making the best use of the time." (Colossians 4:5).

Wisdom and faith are not two opposite sides of the coin. They both come from the same God and are of the same substance.

There's nothing wrong with abandoning all forms of natural hope for the sake of spiritual hope, but even as we do so, we must walk in wisdom. Wisdom urges us to seek God's leading first before moving in faith to do the things that may seem like foolishness to others.

More News in Life
  • man-holding-bible

    6 Ways to Improve Your Bible Reading

    Are you looking to improve your personal devotions today? Here are six ways to grow in your Bible reading and how you can start making the most of God's Word.

  • inspect-carefully

    Learn Discernment With These 3 Crucial Steps

    Discernment can also be acquired by training ourselves, and anybody can have it. Thankfully, those who want to have such godly wisdom and discernment need not go far and wide to acquire it. Here are some crucial steps to acquire it.

RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY