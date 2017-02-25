Facebook Apologises For Suspending Christian Mother's Account

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Elizabeth Johnston is known as the 'Activist Mommy' on her Facebook page, where she has over 76,000 followers. Facebook/The Activist Mommy

A Christian video blogger named Elizabeth Johnston from Ohio had her Facebook account suspended after she made derogatory statements on the LGBT community.

Johnston, known as "The Activist Mommy," aired her comment over six months ago, citing passages from the Old and New Testament. She described homosexuality as a "detestable" sin and called it an "abomination." Because of this, Facebook removed her post because "it doesn't follow the Facebook Community Standards." The social media giant then decided to freeze her account for three days starting on Feb. 9.

When she regained access to her account, Johnston wasted no time in publishing a post about what happened. She included a screen grab of her original Bible commentary and used the hashtag #FacebookCensorsBible. Because of this, Facebook suspended her account for another seven days.

Later, the social media company issued an apology to Johnston, saying the suspension of her account was done "in error." Facebook has already restored her posts, according to The Christian Post.

"The post was removed in error and we restored it as soon as we were able to investigate," the Facebook spokesperson wrote in an email. "Our team processes millions of reports each week and we sometimes get things wrong."

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused," the spokesperson added.

Johnston also received a notification on Thursday informing her that a member of the Facebook team "accidentally removed" the two posts.

"This was a mistake," the notification read. "We apologise for the error."

Earlier, Johnston explained that Facebook made a mountain out of a molehill when it froze her account. "Someone had commented underneath one of my videos and were commenting under the thread and said something about how Old Testament law prohibits the eating of pork — one of the homosexuals' favourite arguments to make. I responded with just scriptural commentary and that is considered 'hate speech' by Facebook."

Johnston added that her comment was very intellectual, and it was a simple commentary on what the Bible says without any name-calling involved.