'Evangelicals Are Ecstatic': Christians Rush To Praise Trump For Conservative Choice At Supreme Court

Evangelicals are rushing to congratulate Donald Trump on his choice of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court.

The arch-conservative's record on religious liberty and gun law prompted relief for Christians, many of whom backed Trump after his campaign promise to pack the top US court with conservative judges.

Gorsuch will have to be approved by Senate before he is appointed to the vacant seat on the nine-person panel.

If he escapes blocks by Democrats, Gorsuch will tilt the finely balanced Court in the conservatives favour ahead of upcoming rulings on gender neutral bathrooms, abortion restrictions and whether a business can refuse services to a gay couple.

Russell Moore, president of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, hailed Gorsuch as an "exceptional choice".

In a statement he said: "I heartily support President Trump's excellent appointment. I look forward to Judge Gorsuch's voice on the Court for decades to come and pray that he will be an articulate and stalwart advocate for religious liberty and human dignity at all its stages."

Christian author and Kairos Company CEO Johnnie Moore went further and praised Trump for not only fulfilling "his most important promise to the evangelical community in this selection, he has gone over and above by repeatedly doubling down on those issues most important to the community during his first 10 days as president."

Moore added: "His endorsement of, and the administration's participation in the March for Life, coupled with his prompt attention to the Mexico City ruling were precursors to tonight's very good news.

"Should this nominee be confirmed, Scalia's legacy will live on for at least another generation. Evangelicals are ecstatic."

James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, was equally enthusiastic and thanked God for the appointment saying Trump had "delivered on one of its most critical campaign promises to appoint a judge in the mold of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who will uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States and the original intent of its framers."

Rev Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, was more measured and congratulated Trump for "selecting a judge with such a commendable track record on issues important to the Evangelical community."

He also called on Democrats not to block Gorsuch's appointment: "The recent trend of blocking such nominees by both Republicans and Democrats must stop. Their political games are not in the best interest of the security and prosperity of the United States."

Greg Laurie, senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside and Irvine, California, praised Trump for "nominating a judge to the Supreme Court who appears to be someone who will protect the right to life."

He said: "Judge Gorsuch will have big shoes to fill in replacing the late and revered Justice Antonin Scalia.

"As Jefferson so eloquently reminded us, the God who gave us life gave us liberty. So, I pray Judge Gorsuch never forgets to value each and every American as our Maker does."