Ethiopia famine: 'Pray God touches the hearts of the nations'

The scale of the current drought affecting Ethiopia is so much bigger than anything we've seen before. There is a real sense of urgency that the 5.6 million people across the country are helped with emergency food assistance. The need is immense. They will require food and healthcare for the next six to nine months at least.

Parts of Ethiopia are experiencing serious drought. Tearfund

It's very sad and makes me feel desperate because it follows the terrible deprivation of last year from which 9.6 million people have not yet fully recovered. Thankfully, compared to emergencies of 30 or 40 years ago, the government is better co-ordinated this time. But in the past drought was confined to two areas in the north. This time round it's more widespread, but particularly severe in the south and south-east of the country. And the outlook is not promising: forecasts for below-average rains in some regions between March and May 2017 suggest further deterioration in food security is possible later in 2017.

It is affecting people in different ways. Many people have lost their animals because of the lack of animal feed. They are hungry, suffering from malnutrition, diarrhoea and other diseases without access to clean drinking water. I've been shocked to hear of people who have lost all their assets or savings. 'I saved up to send my child to university,' a woman told me, 'but I've had to use all my money to buy flour.' People are having to sacrifice education at the moment for even more important priorities.

I have spoken with people who used to eat three times a day before the current drought who are now having only one meal a day. This is often just bread or a handful of roasted barley and tea. Parents are foregoing food in order that their children can be fed. Famine has already been declared in parts of South Sudan, and there is a credible risk that south-east Ethiopia will reach crisis stage this year. As of March, there were at least 370,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country. An estimated 40 per cent of IDPs were displaced due to conflict and 54 per cent due to drought. There are also 783,000 refugees in Ethiopia.

Ephraim Tsegay is Tearfund's country representative in Ethiopia. Tearfund

The government is doing its best with the help of partners and other development organisations. It has called on the likes of Tearfund to respond by providing cereal rations of maize and wheat, cooking oil and fortified blended foods such as Famix. We need to show our love and respect to the people of Ethiopia and do what we can to help them in their suffering.The local churches have been praying for the affected people and trying to mobilise local resources to help people in the wider community. But it's often beyond their capacity. Many churches are affected by the drought, too, and have meagre resources.The congregation, for example, might only be able to provide a bag of flour. It's a small expression of their love but doesn't go very far.

I have teamed up with six friends at church and we are praying for two things: that the Lord touches the heart of all the nations and shows how together they can help these desperate people; and that we as Christians live by example, and share and give what God has freely given to us.

The Ethiopian government estimates that it needs $948 million to co-ordinate an effective emergency response. It may cost you £20 to have a good lunch and coffee in the UK. If you miss that meal you could be supporting a family in Ethiopia to get food for three months. Let's be part of history. This crisis presents an opportunity to demonstrate love in action and transform people's lives in Ethiopia.

Ephraim Tsegay Kahsay is Tearfund country representative for Ethiopia.

For more information or to donate to the appeal please visit www.dec.org.uk or call 0370 60 60 610.