'Empire' season 3 episode 11 spoilers, news: Cookie struggles with the past and present; sources confirm on-set Taraji P. Henson/Nia Long feud

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) is torn between Angelo (Taye Diggs) and Lucious (Terrence Howard) in the upcoming episode of FOX's "Empire" season 3.

Titled "Play On," next week's episode shows Cookie's struggle with her past and present. According to the official synopsis, the Lyon matriarch attempts to move forward in her life with Angelo. However, she also feels guilt over her recent encounter with Lucious. Leah (Leslie Uggams) taps Tariq (Morocco Omari) to help her take down Anika (Grace Gealey), while Tory (guest star Rumer Willis) and Jamal (Jussie Smollett) collaborate in the studio for a new song.

The new promotional preview for the episode opens with an emotional Cookie saying how Lucious has a "power" over her that she just could not break. The next scene cuts to Andre (Trai Byers) meeting up with Julianna (guest star Nia Long) at a bar, followed by scenes showing Lucious and Julianna's close relationship. The clip ends with Angelo proposing to Cookie while Lucious looks on.

Henson's Cookie and Long's Julianna are enemies on the show, but it seems that their conflict also exists in real life. Multiple insiders have claimed that Long and Henson are actually at each other's throats on the set while filming for season 3. Citing well-placed production sources, TMZ reports the conflict between the two actresses stemmed from the way Long treated the crew. The hair and makeup staff have allegedly filed a formal complaint for mistreatment against the 46-year old.

In addition, Long is reportedly suing the show because she was not given a proper send-off when she finished filming. Speaking with one cast member, TMZ claims the staff no longer want to work with Long again after the incident. When reached for a comment, Long's representative denied all the rumors about the actress and implied it might just be a promotional stunt by the show.

The third season of "Empire" airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.