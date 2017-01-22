Eddie Long Funeral Date Set For January 25 With 11am Start Time

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The funeral of prominent megachurch pastor Eddie Long, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63, is set for January 25.

Bishop Long was the leader of one of the biggest megachurches in the U.S., New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia.

The funeral service commences at the church at 11am, according to Elder Craig in an announcement during a prayer service for Bishop Long.

Bishop Long's death, from aggressive stomach cancer, was a huge loss to the 25,000-member church.

In a statement confirming his death, the church described Bishop Long as "one of the most influential faith leaders in the world."

"He stood strong as a Kingdom Builder, pioneering leader, and revolutionary mind changer," the statement said.

He was fiercely private about his struggle with cancer, only saying last September that he was facing a "health challenge" after his drastic weight loss prompted concern. At the time, he claimed he was on a strict vegan diet.

He remained cherished by his church despite the scandals that had surrounded the pastor several years back, when four men accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior. The men were members of the church and eventually a settlement was agreed, although the details were never made public.

The church is planning the funeral service as a celebration of his life and legacy. Long is survived by his wife Vanessa Long and four children, who are expected to be in attendance.

Vanessa spoke affectionately of her husband in a statement, saying: "Although his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he's at peace."

His daughter Taylor also spoke movingly of him. In an Instagram post, she described her father as "perfect."

"I love you Dad. Thank you for being perfect," she wrote. "I cherish every moment I've shared with you even up to your last breath. I don't blame God for wanting you back, I would too. Everything I do is for you, it's been my honor to be your daughter."