Duggars Announce Another Courtship: Find Out Who It Is

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell share their excitement in a video announcement of their courtship. (Screenshot/TLC)

Hot on the heels of the recent engagement of Joy-Anna Duggar to her long-time friend Austin Forsyth, the Duggar family from "Counting On" is happy to announce that another one of their kids has entered into a courtship as well.

Joseph, 22, the seventh kid from the brood, is now courting girlfriend Kendra Caldwell, 18, according to Us Weekly. They first met while Joseph was attending church with the Forsyth family. Kendra's father is a pastor, and she is the oldest of seven children.

"We are so excited to share the news with others that we are courting," Joseph said in a statement. "Our families are close friends through church, and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other. She's the best!"

As for Kendra, she is looking forward to spending more time with Joseph during this exciting step in their lives. "I'm looking forward to side-hugs and getting to do phone calls and texting and also getting to do ministry stuff out in public and for everyone to know we're courting," she added.

In their video announcement, Joseph also said that he gave Kendra a promise ring. "The promise ring signifies that I promise I'm going to wait for you for marriage," he told Kendra. "It's kind of a similar token to what my other siblings have done. I just thought it was something a little it different."

Advertisement

Joseph is the third Duggar brother to enter into a courtship. The first was eldest son Josh, who courted Anna before tying the knot in 2008. The next is Josiah, who enjoyed a brief courtship with Marjorie Jackson back in 2015. But after only a few months, they decided to end it, "keeping in step with what they believe the Lord's will is."