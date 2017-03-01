Duggar Family Update: Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Happy To Be Back In Central America, Ask For Donations

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jill Duggar Dillard, with son Israel David in tow, conducts children's Bible study in Central America. (Instagram/Derick Dillard)

"Counting On" star Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick are back in Central America after enjoying a short visit in the United States.

"We are excited to be back to the work our hearts love so much. From the early stages of our lives, the Lord has put a deep love and care in both of our hearts for all peoples of the world that they would come to repentance and put their hope in the Lord, Jesus Christ," the couple wrote on their blog.

The Dillards are now seeking partnerships in their mission so they can further help support local churches and provide various skills training for adults. They also have something for the kids as they provide Bible study, kids programmes, and crafts.

"Once a week we go into villages hit hard by violence," they shared. "On average we help over 40 adults and children every week."

Jill and Derick said they practice frugality in their mission field, which is not a big deal since they are used to living a frugal lifestyle. However, they still have to shoulder monthly expenses for groceries, utilities, fuel, healthcare and many other things aside from their ministry outreach expenses.

"When you give a donation to our ministry, you are helping our family cover living expenses to be able to remain on the field and helping reach so many precious lives," they said. " For example, if only 600 families were willing to donate a one-time gift of $40, it would completely cover our remaining ministry expenses for this term. A monthly pledge of $1 a day can help cover the cost of meals we serve to children every week."

Just last December, the Dillards announced that they are pregnant with their second child. In their joint message, they said that their son Israel David is going to be a big brother this July. They plan to return to the United States shortly before Jill gives birth.