Duggar Family Shares First Photo of Adopted Son Tyler While Requesting for More Privacy

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar just shared a photo of their nephew Tyler drinking a jug of milk. They currently have temporary guardianship over the 8-year-old boy. (Facebook/Duggar Family Official)

The Duggar family from "19 Kids and Counting" has been very quiet about the newest addition to their family, but just recently, Christian couple Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar figured it's about time they introduce their adopted son Tyler to their fans.

On their Facebook page, they shared a photo of a young boy who is finishing off a huge jug of milk. "Got milk? Tyler is getting to finish off the jug!" they wrote.

Meanwhile, the Duggar Family Blog shared another photo of Tyler holding up a personalised Swiss army knife together with Michael Duggar. They said Tyler is "an extended family member from Michelle's side," although they prefer not to reveal the details of the situation that led to their legal guardianship of Tyler.

The family has requested for privacy concerning Tyler's situation. They said though that if they have any new photos or news concerning him, they would share it on the blog.

Earlier, ET shared court documents stating that Jim Bob and Michelle have been granted temporary guardianship of 8-year-old Tyler Wayne Hutchins after they filed an emergency petition last Aug. 26. The guardianship was made permanent on Nov. 21.

The boy's 23-year-old mother, Rachel Hutchins, Michelle's niece, reportedly "exhibited a pattern of behaviour demonstrating that she is presently unable to meet Tyler's health, safety, and other needs" since she is unemployed, has no means of transport, and presently under probation.

She agreed to sign off on the Duggars' guardianship, provided that they allow her supervised visits with her son.

The Duggars' adoption was first reported by In Touch Weekly. Based on the public records obtained by the publication, Hutchins gave birth to her son when she was just a teenager. She is currently on probation for three years after she was arrested in April. She was slapped with felony charges for breaking and entering at a tow truck business in Springdale, Arkansas and stealing a pocket knife and $2 in change.