Duggar Family News: Two More Courtships Rumored As Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Enjoy Honeymoon In Australia

Newlyweds Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo may be the focus of current episodes of Counting On, but tongues are wagging about the possibility of more romance in the air for the Duggar clan.

Rumor has it that not one but two of the Duggar brothers may be in a courtship with the Caldwell sisters, who were recently seen at a Valentine's Day party at the Duggar estate in Tontitown, Arkansas.

One fan of the family wrote on the family's official blog: "When is the courtship announcement coming for one or more of the Duggar boys?"

"Sooooo...Austin was helping with the flower trip, and so were those two Caldwell girls...again..." the fan added.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, the likely Duggar in question seems to be 22-year-old Joseph Duggar rather than John David, 27, the oldest Duggar son to not be romantically involved with anyone, or Josiah Duggar who was in a courtship with Marjorie Jackson until the two decided to call time on their relationship.

The other Caldwell sister is rumored to be courting either Jedidiah or Jeremiah, who are both 18.

The website reports that the Caldwell sisters are the daughters of a preacher in Fayetteville, Arkansas, although it's not known how old they are.

But given that the Duggar family are very strict about their Christian faith and staying in the faith when it comes to relationships, it would be a good match.

There's a good chance parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar would approve of a pastor's kid as the potential suitor to one of their children.

But it's a love overload in the Duggar clan at the moment as Joy-Anna Duggar is currently in a budding courtship with Austin Forsyth so fans can't wait to see how that one works out as another wedding would be great.

Fans of Counting On recently enjoyed the wedding of Jinger and Jeremy, and the latest episode showed them having lots of fun at a cooking class on their honeymoon in Australi.