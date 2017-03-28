Duggar family news: Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's wedding registry reveals their honeymoon plans

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar is now engaged to her long-time friend Austin Forsyth. As they prepare for their wedding, the young Christian couple has filed a gift registry in preparation for their future life together.

The things that Joy-Anna and her fiancé are asking from their registry reveal what they have planned for their honeymoon, according to PEOPLE.

They have requested for a sleeping bag, two tents, outdoor camping cooking gear, as well as a headlamp, which means they are planning to go on lots of woodsy adventures together.

It seems like cooking is going to be a very important component in their marriage as well because they have asked for a lot of kitchen appliances such as a waffle maker, crockpot, toaster oven, and numerous pans. They also want lots of Tupperware, a juicer, a coffee grinder, a hand blender, and baking tools.

Joy-Anna earlier revealed that she and Austin really enjoy bonding over outdoor activities, adding that they have gone on "lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together."

The two of them might have known each other for years, but even after entering a courtship, they adhered to their parents' strict courtship rules by not holding hands. When they finally got engaged, Joy-Anna and Austin held hands for the first time.

In the TLC clip featuring their engagement, Joy-Anna said Austin's proposal was really "special" because everything happened according to God's perfect timing.

Austin felt the same way, saying, "I knew we were ready for this next step because everything fell into place. Everything was just perfect."

"I feel like engagement is more special because we're committed to each other now, and we're just moving forward to the day that we get married, and it's exciting," he said.