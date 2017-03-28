Duggar family news: Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's wedding registry reveals their honeymoon plans
"Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar is now engaged to her long-time friend Austin Forsyth. As they prepare for their wedding, the young Christian couple has filed a gift registry in preparation for their future life together.
The things that Joy-Anna and her fiancé are asking from their registry reveal what they have planned for their honeymoon, according to PEOPLE.
They have requested for a sleeping bag, two tents, outdoor camping cooking gear, as well as a headlamp, which means they are planning to go on lots of woodsy adventures together.
It seems like cooking is going to be a very important component in their marriage as well because they have asked for a lot of kitchen appliances such as a waffle maker, crockpot, toaster oven, and numerous pans. They also want lots of Tupperware, a juicer, a coffee grinder, a hand blender, and baking tools.
Joy-Anna earlier revealed that she and Austin really enjoy bonding over outdoor activities, adding that they have gone on "lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together."
The two of them might have known each other for years, but even after entering a courtship, they adhered to their parents' strict courtship rules by not holding hands. When they finally got engaged, Joy-Anna and Austin held hands for the first time.
In the TLC clip featuring their engagement, Joy-Anna said Austin's proposal was really "special" because everything happened according to God's perfect timing.
Austin felt the same way, saying, "I knew we were ready for this next step because everything fell into place. Everything was just perfect."
"I feel like engagement is more special because we're committed to each other now, and we're just moving forward to the day that we get married, and it's exciting," he said.
-
NFL star Benjamin Watson says the way to heal racial divide can be found in the Bible
The issue of race is something that NFL star Benjamin Watson takes to heart. He believes that the only way Americans can get over their racial divide is through the help of the Bible.
-
Selena Gomez inspired 'to do what is right' after watching Pastor Judah Smith's sermon
"It Ain't Me" singer Selena Gomez might have a jam-packed schedule because of work, but she still makes time for God.
- Why did Jesus refuse to drink the wine mixed with gall?
- 6 ways to read the Bible for all it's worth
- 'We used to worship in fear': The Islamic extremist who converted to Christ
- 'The Shack', cosmic child abuse and 'Lies We Believe About God'
- Collateral damage: how factional fighting in the Church damages us all
- #PrayForLondon is the latest #PrayFor hashtag to trend. Sadly, there have been many others
- 6 Scripture verses about the heart – and why they don't mean what you think
- Study shows 'religious' countries are worse at science. What does this really tell us?
- 5 truths to cling to in the midst of uncertainty
- ISIS burns 3 women alive for refusing order to execute civilians caught fleeing Mosul
- What is the battle for Mosul about and why does it matter?
- Protest planned for 12-year-old Christian girl found murdered, possibly raped
- Displaced Christians in Iraq just months from running out of aid
- 'We used to worship in fear': The Islamic extremist who converted to Christ
- 'It's night and day': Churches in atheist Cuba see evangelical resurgence after decades of restriction
- Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Hold Hands For First Time After Getting Engaged
- Duggar Wedding #5 In The Works: Austin Forsyth Asks Jim Bob's Permission To Propose To Joy-Anna
- Joy-Anna Duggar Talks About 'Special' Courtship With Austin Forsyth, Hints At Marriage
- Will Joy-Anna Duggar Get Married This Year? 'Counting On' Star Teases You 'Never Know'
- Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's Courtship Rules: No Holding Hands Until Engagement