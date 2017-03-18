Duggar family news: Josh and Anna Duggar expecting another boy; Duggar family grateful for 'sweet new blessing'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A lot of people still have not forgiven "19 Kids and Counting" star Josh Duggar for the scandals he caused two years ago. However, it seems like his family and wife Anna already have already forgiven him, welcoming him back to the family with open arms.

In fact, Josh and Anna are expecting another child. Josh's parents Jim Bob and Michelle could not be happier with the news.

Josh and Anna made the announcement on the Duggar Family Blog: "For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We've learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time."

"As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!" they continued.

For their part, Jim Bob and Michelle shared the good news on their Facebook page and wrote, "Such a sweet announcement from Josh and Anna, our entire family looks forward to this sweet new blessing."

Back in 2015, while Josh was in the rehab facility Reformers Unanimous seeking treatment for his porn and sex addiction, rumours began swirling that Anna was going to divorce him. The divorce rumours continued until early this year, with an alleged family insider claiming that Anna was so "sickened" by the lawsuit against her husband that she'd rather split with him than answer questions about his alleged molestation of his younger sisters

However, a rep for the Duggars dismissed this rumour in an interview on Fox News. "The report is absolutely not true," the rep said.

Josh faced two big scandals back in 2015. The first involved Josh's teenage indiscretions, wherein he reportedly molested several underage girls, including his younger sisters Jill and Jessa. The second concerned his secret accounts with the cheating website Ashley Madison. Josh later confessed to cheating on his wife and his porn addiction.