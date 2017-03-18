Duggar family news: Josh and Anna Duggar expecting another boy; Duggar family grateful for 'sweet new blessing'
A lot of people still have not forgiven "19 Kids and Counting" star Josh Duggar for the scandals he caused two years ago. However, it seems like his family and wife Anna already have already forgiven him, welcoming him back to the family with open arms.
In fact, Josh and Anna are expecting another child. Josh's parents Jim Bob and Michelle could not be happier with the news.
Josh and Anna made the announcement on the Duggar Family Blog: "For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We've learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time."
"As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!" they continued.
For their part, Jim Bob and Michelle shared the good news on their Facebook page and wrote, "Such a sweet announcement from Josh and Anna, our entire family looks forward to this sweet new blessing."
Back in 2015, while Josh was in the rehab facility Reformers Unanimous seeking treatment for his porn and sex addiction, rumours began swirling that Anna was going to divorce him. The divorce rumours continued until early this year, with an alleged family insider claiming that Anna was so "sickened" by the lawsuit against her husband that she'd rather split with him than answer questions about his alleged molestation of his younger sisters
However, a rep for the Duggars dismissed this rumour in an interview on Fox News. "The report is absolutely not true," the rep said.
Josh faced two big scandals back in 2015. The first involved Josh's teenage indiscretions, wherein he reportedly molested several underage girls, including his younger sisters Jill and Jessa. The second concerned his secret accounts with the cheating website Ashley Madison. Josh later confessed to cheating on his wife and his porn addiction.
-
Demi Lovato praises God after going 5 years without drugs
Pop star Demi Lovato was at her worst at the age of 19 when she got hooked on drugs. Her drug dependency was so bad that the "Cool For the Summer" singer admitted she could not last 30 minutes without sniffing cocaine.
-
The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
A huge humanitarian disaster. The world turns a blind eye. Despotic rulers ordering the killing of civilians. Perilous crossings of the Mediterranean Sea.
- Should Christians be worried about three-parent babies?
- What Christians get wrong about sex and why it's time for a 'better story'
- What does God think about beauty? These 6 scriptures explain
- Girl aged 6 tells school friends how Jesus saves after mum gives up crime and drugs for Christ
- The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
- Arrest Snoop Dogg for Donald Trump clown video, says Christian pastor
- How do you actually share your faith with a friend?
- Why is East Africa in crisis? The three key reasons famine is spreading across the region
- How Martin Luther transformed the Church – and the world
- Parents say prayer brought son back to life after nearly drowning
- Feminists in Argentina pretend to abort Baby Jesus from Virgin Mary in shocking 'performance art'
- Christian churches pledge funds to help Jewish community centre after wave of bomb threats
- These 7 turning points decided the history of the Church
- New threat to Christians? Pakistan asks Facebook to help crack down on 'blasphemy' online
- UN blames South Sudan government for famine, says it is still buying arms
- Josh And Anna Duggar Deny Divorce Rumours
- Despite Divorce Rumours, Josh and Anna Duggar Are 'Doing Great' After Jinger's Wedding
- Anna Duggar Says Josh's Sister Jana Has Been A 'Shoulder To Cry On' During Ordeal Of Husband's Sex Scandals
- Duggar Family News: Josh And Anna Duggar Seen In New Photo As They Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary After Tough Year
- Anna Duggar is happy husband Josh is taking steps to do what's right, says she has lots of hope for their marriage