'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Considers Going to Seminary School: 'Ministry Is What I Really Want to Do'

'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson is seriously considering a career in ministry. (Instagram/Sadie Robertson)

Even with a promising acting or modelling career ahead of her, "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson would rather focus her talents on spreading the Word of God.

The teenage reality star is so passionate about sharing her faith to other people that she's seriously considering a career in ministry.

"I just graduated high school in May, and I've been touring. So I haven't started any type of college yet," she said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm thinking about some type of seminary school. Ministry is what I really want to do. It is my joy in life."

For the past few months, Robertson was busy spreading God's love and hope with her "Live Original Tour." Next month, she's going to participate in the Winter Jam 2017. She has already prepared a special message for fans who will be attending the event.

"God put it on my heart to share the story of David and Goliath in modern-day terms. It's exciting to relate a Bible story to people in new ways," Robertson said. "Without giving it away, it's going to be about how even weakness, God can turn it into a weapon of strength."

Robertson grew up in the public eye because of her family's show. She's used to the fame by now, but the teenager admitted that it can get difficult for people to be privy to her failures and heartaches. "Everyone goes through difficult things. I don't think I went through more or less. It's just different because everything is magnified. Like everyone has breakups, but mine trend on Twitter," she said.

Despite all of these things, Robertson has held true to her values and convictions. It's the same thing she's teaching young girls everywhere — "to be your original self."

"I really try to pour that into girls. Nowadays, there is so much we can compare ourselves to. It's important not to do that, to be confident in who you are," she said.