'Dragon Quest Heroes II' updates: New teaser introduces Desdemona, Cesar

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In about a month, the hack-and-slash video game "Dragon Quest Heroes II" will be making its Western debut. Prior to the game's release, teasers on "Meet the Heroes" are being dropped occasionally.

The first "Meet the Heroes" trailer introduces the characters Healix, Lazarel, and Teresa.

The first "Meet the Heroes" trailer introducing Healix, Lazarel, and Teresa. YouTube/Square Enix

In the clip, Lazarel and Teresa reunite and reveal that they are cousins. They show their powers and fighting skills, as they defeat their enemies in tandem. Both Lazarel and Teresa are squires, while Healix is described as a "plucky partner-in-slime."

A second teaser has been released to get the fans acquainted with Desdemona and Cesar.

The second "Meet the Heroes" trailer introducing Desdemona and Cesar. YouTube/Square Enix

In the preview, Desdemona showcases her skill by aiding Lazarel and Teresa in a battle using an axe. She exudes fearlessness and confidence, as she valiantly fights off numerous enemies. After defeating all the villains, she introduces herself as the axe-wielding envoy of the High King.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Cesar, the powerful prince of Dunisia, demonstrates his prowess using his sword and some magic. He repeatedly talks about justice, as he fights off his enemy. At the end of the "Meet the Heroes" clip, Cesar faces off with Desdemona.

"Dragon Quest Heroes II" will be launched for PC and PlayStation 4 in the United States on April 25. On the other hand, it will debut on PlayStation 4 in Europe on April 28.

For those who will be playing the said game on PCs, the minimum system requirements include operating system (OS) of at least Windows 7 64-bit, a central processing unit (CPU) of Intel Core i7-870 Quad 2.93 GHz or AMD Phenom II X6 1090T 3.2 GHz, and a graphics processing unit (GPU) of Nvidia GeForce GTS 450 or AMD Radeon HD 5770 1 GB.

Fans also need at least 40 GB of free hard drive space, 4 GB of system memory, and 1 GB of video memory.