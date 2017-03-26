'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' news: 'DB Super Pack 3' expansion adds new characters, quests, skills, and more

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The latest downloadable content (DLC) pack for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" goes live next month, bringing in a wide array of new items and characters for the game.

According to reports, the sequel to Bandai Namco's hit fighting game will be getting an expansion pack soon. The studio has just announced that the latest DLC pack will drop next month and fans certainly have much to look forward to. As promised, the latest batch of DLC will continue Bandai Namco's focus on the anime version's content.

Here's what fans will get in the upcoming DB Super Pack 3:

3 additional characters: Goku Black Rose, Zamasu, and Bojack

3 new parallel quests

5 additional skills

4 additional costumes

5 super souls

2 emotes

Bojack as a Master, leading to new quests to unlock new skills, chats, marks, and nicknames

The good news is that players do not need to wait until April for some new items. Bandai Namco has released an additional costume that will be available for a limited time. "In celebration of this new announcement, the Bojack Costume is now available in the TP Medal Shop! Please note, to get Bojack as a Master when the DB Super Pack 3 releases, you will need to own Bojack's Costume," reads an excerpt from the press release.

In addition, the studio offered a few screenshots and three art photos to give fans a glimpse of the DLC. The series of images features Zamasu, Bojack, and Goku Black in their fighting pose. Also included are photos of two emotes in action, five super souls, and Bojack looking sharp in the final two screens.

Back in February, the studio released DB Super Pack 2, which offered a new story expansion centered on Champa, the God of Destruction. New vehicles, outfits, and attacks were also part of the DLC. Since many fans have praised Bandai Namco's efforts to tie the anime into the game through expansions, the trend is expected to continue in the months to come.

The DB Super Pack 3 will be launched sometime in April of this year.

Developed by Dimps and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms.