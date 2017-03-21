Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC pack 3 news: Goku Black, Zamasu, and Bojack to arrive April

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Great news for fans of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2!" Bandai Namco recently revealed what will be included in the game's upcoming DLC Pack 3, coming next month.

According to a scan of Japanese V-Jump magazine, players and fans alike will get to see Zamasu, Goku Black in Super Saiyan Rose version, and the return of "Dragon Ball Z" movie 9 villain Bojack, French website DB-Z reported. Although the specific date is not mentioned, what's known is that the DLC will arrive April.

Along with these three characters come more items and things to enjoy. As per Siliconera, the DLC Pack also includes five new techniques, three new parallel quests, three new costumes, two emotes, and some more. If rumors are true, the Earth of Future Trunks might be a playable stage, Droid Report noted.

Several things rumored earlier, such as the "Universe 6" arc character Magetta and the coming of SSGSS Vegito, are not included in what's shown in the reveal, however. These, as well Fusion Zamasu, might come soon.

DLC Pack 2, released in February, allowed players to play as Champa and Vados, and introduced a lot of items including a new stage, eight new attacks, three new costumes, a new vehicle, some emotes, and more. DLC Pack 3 will make playing Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 a lot more fun.

While you wait

While waiting for the new DLC's release in April, players can now download the existing Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 update, PlayStation Lifestyle reported. The update weighs a hefty 570MB, and includes a myriad of things for players on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The update includes Zangya and Bido Costumes, Android 15's Clothes, and Metal Cooler's Suit. It offers the new Broly and Janemba expert missions, and adds five new attacks to add to the player's arsenal: Jumping Energy Wave, Menacing Flare, Focus Flash, Wild Hunt and Tail Slicer.