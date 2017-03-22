Entertainment

'Dragon Ball Super' spoilers: Android 17 to appear in episode 85

Jiselle Pamela Tan

Android 17 will appear in episode 85 of "Dragon Ball Super."Wikimedia Commons

Fans will see the return of Android 17 in episode 85 of "Dragon Ball Super."

Spoilers for "Dragon Ball Super" reveal that Android 17 will return in episode 85 of the anime. On Sunday, March 26, episode 83 will show that Bulma and Vegeta will be welcoming their second child. However, with an upcoming tournament, they have to round up the 10 best fighters from Universe 7. With this, Goku will look for the strongest allies who will form part of their team.

Goku will be able to include Kuririn and Android 18 in the team in episode 84 of the show. On the other hand, Android 17 will join Goku's team in episode 85.

Titled "The Universes Get into Gear: Each One's Thoughts," the translated synopsis for episode 85 reveals that Goku will seek the god Dende to find out about the location of Android 17. Goku will have to do his best to put up a strong team, as the rest of the fighters also round up their roster and gather in Universe 11.

Back in the story of "Dragon Ball Z," Vegeta asked Dende to make a wish to Purunga to revive all the good people on Earth who had died due to the attack of the Kid Buu. One of the people included in the resurrected was Android 17. Although he made some appearances and lent his hand in some of Goku's fights, he was mostly living a quiet life as a park ranger.

However, Android 17 is not expected to be a sandbag in the team. In fact, with the enhancements and breakthrough that Dr. Gero infused into the android, he is expected to have unlimited energy and stamina. Android 17 is also anticipated to reach his ultimate superpower level in the upcoming tournament.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that with the reappearance of Android 17, along with Android 18, fans may also see the reappearance of Perfect Cell in the future.

Episode 84 of "Dragon Ball Super" will air on Sunday, April 2, while episode 85 will come the following week, Sunday, April 9.

