'Dragon Ball Super' Episodes 82, 83, 84 Release Date, Spoilers: Less Action, More Recruiting in Upcoming Episodes
After a one-week hiatus, "Dragon Ball Super" will return this coming Sunday, March 19. With all-new episodes, the show is about to put the spotlight on Goku and his efforts as he recruits the best fighters from Universe 7 for the Omni King's "Tournament of Power."
The anime series will return with its 82nd episode and it will feature a battle between Goku and Toppo, which gets stopped by the Great Priest, who will tell them to settle their differences at the "Tournament of Power." The tournament will showcase 80 fighters from eight universes battling all at once. A team's loss will mean the destruction of their universe. It is a battle that they cannot afford to lose. So, after leaving the Omni King's palace, Goku begins his search for the strongest warriors in Universe 7.
Episode 82 is titled "I won't forgive Son Goku! The Warrior of Justice Toppo's Intrusion." This episode synopsis was revealed through a Twitter post by Todd Blankenship, a reliable source for "Dragon Ball" news. The same post also gave out the summaries for the next two episodes, which will also have less action and more recruiting.
In episodes 83 and 84, titled "Form The Universe 7 Team! Who Are the Strongest Ten?" and "Goku The Talent Scout: Inviting Krillin and No. 18," respectively, Goku will be more driven to recruit the best warriors there are for the tournament, especially with the birth of Bulma and Vegeta's second child. Goku will also invite Krillin and Android 18 to join him in fighting for survival, and luckily, Android 18 will suggest inviting another skilled fighter — his brother, Android 17. Will they be able to save Universe 7?
Episode 83 will air on March 26 and Episode 84 on April 2.
The Omni King's "Tournament of Power" will take place in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 85. According to MobiPicker, the main purpose of the dreaded tournament is to determine the strong and weak universes. The weak ones will then be obliterated from existence to "bring balance among the Universes."
