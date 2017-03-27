'Dragon Ball Super' episode 85, 86 spoilers: Android 17 to come in Ep. 86; 'ultimate' Gohan shows up
Fans' excitement in rising about what's going to happen to Goku and company in "Dragon Ball Super." Here we have spoilers for upcoming episodes 85 and 86. What's going to happen to Goku and the Universe 7 team once the Tournament of Power begins?
SPOILER ALERT: Possible spoilers ahead. Readers who don't want spoilers are advised to find another article to read.
Episode 83 featured Goku and company talking to Vegeta about joining the team for the upcoming Tournament of Power. Vegeta hesitates to join because he is waiting for Bulma to give birth to their second child. Towards the end of the episode Bulma gives birth with the help of Whis, and names her new daughter "Bra."
Now that Vegeta's daughter is born, he just might join the team. After all, he's always itching to prove himself powerful.
Aside from Vegeta, Goku and the others agreed on letting Kuririn and Roshi join in. But since they are lacking one more key fighter, the search for more begins.
According to twitter user Todd Blankenship, in episode 84 Goku and company will be visiting Kuririn and Android 18 to recruit his best friend to the team. Gohan will be testing Kuririn's fighting ability while Goku watches so that they can gauge if he's up for the Tournament. Perhaps they also ask Android 18 where her brother, Android 17, is.
Episode 85, titled "The Universes Get Into Gear: Each One's Thoughts," shows that Goku will need more than just Android 18's help to locate the latter's brother, and will approach the god Dende for such help. Meanwhile the Kaiōshin of all the universes participating in the Tournament come together in Universe 11. Fans are wondering why they gather in U11. So far we don't know yet.
Episode 85 airs April 9.
Goku has a successful search as Android 17. He finally makes his appearance in Dragon Ball Super episode 86. This still-unnamed episode will mark the return of No. 17 and will air on April 16.
Other leaks reveal an "ultimate" Gohan with different facial expressions and of course stronger power levels. A female Broly and other fighters are also expected to come, but so far no details about them are available.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- 'The Shack', cosmic child abuse and 'Lies We Believe About God'
- Collateral damage: how factional fighting in the Church damages us all
- #PrayForLondon is the latest #PrayFor hashtag to trend. Sadly, there have been many others
- 6 Scripture verses about the heart – and why they don't mean what you think
- Study shows 'religious' countries are worse at science. What does this really tell us?
- 5 truths to cling to in the midst of uncertainty
- 'Identity' by Colton Dixon: An ambitious, vibrant and hopeful anthem
- Don't blame Islam, don't blame religion: It's people that make the world violent
- Persevering when times are tough: 6 scriptures to help you keep going
- Former jihadi used to believe killing non-Muslims pleased God — until Jesus appeared in his dream
- Iraqi military says 61 bodies pulled from collapsed Mosul site
- Mosul civilian deaths confirmed – UN 'stunned by terrible loss of life'
- Voters blame everybody but Trump for Obamacare repeal failure
- Christians displaced by Boko Haram being denied food, relief goods in Nigerian refugee camps
- Evangelist thwarts attempt to silence him as Uganda court drops cases filed against him by Muslim extremists