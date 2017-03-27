'Dragon Ball Super' episode 85, 86 spoilers: Android 17 to come in Ep. 86; 'ultimate' Gohan shows up

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans' excitement in rising about what's going to happen to Goku and company in "Dragon Ball Super." Here we have spoilers for upcoming episodes 85 and 86. What's going to happen to Goku and the Universe 7 team once the Tournament of Power begins?

SPOILER ALERT: Possible spoilers ahead. Readers who don't want spoilers are advised to find another article to read.

Episode 83 featured Goku and company talking to Vegeta about joining the team for the upcoming Tournament of Power. Vegeta hesitates to join because he is waiting for Bulma to give birth to their second child. Towards the end of the episode Bulma gives birth with the help of Whis, and names her new daughter "Bra."

Now that Vegeta's daughter is born, he just might join the team. After all, he's always itching to prove himself powerful.

Aside from Vegeta, Goku and the others agreed on letting Kuririn and Roshi join in. But since they are lacking one more key fighter, the search for more begins.

According to twitter user Todd Blankenship, in episode 84 Goku and company will be visiting Kuririn and Android 18 to recruit his best friend to the team. Gohan will be testing Kuririn's fighting ability while Goku watches so that they can gauge if he's up for the Tournament. Perhaps they also ask Android 18 where her brother, Android 17, is.

Episode 85, titled "The Universes Get Into Gear: Each One's Thoughts," shows that Goku will need more than just Android 18's help to locate the latter's brother, and will approach the god Dende for such help. Meanwhile the Kaiōshin of all the universes participating in the Tournament come together in Universe 11. Fans are wondering why they gather in U11. So far we don't know yet.

Episode 85 airs April 9.

Goku has a successful search as Android 17. He finally makes his appearance in Dragon Ball Super episode 86. This still-unnamed episode will mark the return of No. 17 and will air on April 16.

Other leaks reveal an "ultimate" Gohan with different facial expressions and of course stronger power levels. A female Broly and other fighters are also expected to come, but so far no details about them are available.