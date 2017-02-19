Dr. Oz's Guest Kathie Lee Gifford Talks About Her Faith And How It Kept Her Strong When Her Husband Died

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Talk show host Kathie Lee Gifford joins Dr. Mehmet Oz on the set of 'The Dr. Oz Show' on Feb. 17, 2017. (Facebook/Kathie Lee Gifford)

The death of a loved one doesn't have to end in grief and despair.

TV talk show host Kathie Lee Gifford pointed this out when she appeared as guest on the third episode of the "Faithful Friday" segment of "The Dr. Oz Show" on Feb. 17.

Recalling the death of her husband, NFL legend and broadcaster Frank Gifford of natural causes in 2015, the Emmy Award-winning "Today Show" host said her faith kept her strong despite such a deep loss, The Christian Post reported.

She revealed that her faith has been part of her life since she was 12 years old.

"Faith becomes such a natural rhythm in your life, and it has for me since I was 12 years old," she told Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Gifford revealed that it was at that age when she turned to Christ after feeling the Spirit of God say to her, "Kathy, I love you and I have a purpose for your life, if you trust me we will make something beautiful out of it."

"And He's never let me down," she said.

Gifford said God designed His people in three key parts: body, soul and mind.

"We spend so much time on our minds and bodies and we wonder why we're still not happy. It's because we're only taking care of two thirds," she said.

"If faith doesn't play a role in every moment of your life it's not much of a faith," she added.

"Faithful Friday" is a weekly segment of the "Dr. Oz Show" that features conversations with well-known personalities about the positive effects of spirituality on people's health and well-being.

Dr. Oz said he has teamed up with preacher DeVon Franklin to bring faith to the forefront on his hit daytime talk show.

"The Dr. Oz Show" is now on its eighth year of providing health and wellness information to viewers.

Earlier, Dr. Oz revealed that the inspiration for his show's latest segment called "Faithful Friday" was inspired by a church hymn.

Oz said he has personally witnessed the transformation in the lives of his patients who clung to their faith. After listening to church music one day, he realised that this could significantly benefit people all over the world once the idea is spread.

"Over the holidays I was actually listening to a church hymn and you know you have the voice of everyone coming together. I thought, 'My goodness, we can do that metaphorically on television. We have the ability to have unison in voices and have people celebrate life in their faith,'" he told The Christian Post.