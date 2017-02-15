Dr. Oz Says Church Hymn Inspired Him To Launch New Faith-Based Segment Of His Show

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Dr. Mehmet Oz (left) talks to DeVon Franklin in the latest segment of the 'Dr. Oz Show' called 'Faithful Fridays.' (Twitter/DeVon Franklin)

Inspiration comes from the most unexpected places. For cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, the inspiration for his show's latest segment called "Faithful Fridays" was inspired by a church hymn.

"Faithful Fridays" talks about the positive effects one's spiritual wellbeing has on overall health, and it was recently incorporated in his "Dr. Oz Show."

Oz told The Christian Post that he has personally witnessed the transformation in the lives of his patients who clung to their faith. After listening to church music one day, he realised that this could significantly benefit people all over the world once the idea is spread.

"Over the holidays I was actually listening to a church hymn and you know you have the voice of everyone coming together. I thought, 'My goodness, we can do that metaphorically on television. We have the ability to have unison in voices and have people celebrate life in their faith,'" he said.

Oz then called his good friend, DeVon Franklin, and shared his idea. It took them a couple of weeks to figure out how to incorporate "Faithful Fridays" on the show. This February, they are more than ready. They even have plenty of interesting guests lined up such as Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, New York Times best-selling author and star of "War Room" Priscilla Shirer, and Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz.

Advertisement

"Growth in your faith, growth in your mind, growth in your body, just things that allow you to grow," Oz further said of the segment. "I have always interpreted this idea of resting on the seventh day as something that — I have a lot of things to do in life, like a lot of people."

Meanwhile, Franklin has been busy promoting the new segment on his Twitter account (@DeVonFranklin). He wrote that he wants "Faithful Fridays" to give people "actionable steps" to "actively live out your faith!"