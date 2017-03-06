Door Is 'Opening For The Gospel' In The Ruins Of Aleppo

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A church lies in ruins in the devastated Syrian city of Aleppo. Reuters

The battle for Aleppo has destroyed nearly the entire city, but the prospects of the city rising from its ruins are starting to shape up two months after Syrian government forces recaptured the city from rebel forces.

Ministry workers are helping locals rebuild their homes, thus advancing the mission of God and His Word, according to Christian Aid.

One of the biggest issues the Christian ministry is focusing on is lack of basic commodities. With the approval of government officials, volunteers have already distributed over a million food bags. Each aid also comes with "spiritual nourishment" as it contains Christian literature.

The director of the ministry, which is located in an undisclosed location in the Middle East, revealed that a series of providential events led to the success of the food distribution.

"It is a tremendous opportunity, and it's a miracle how God made it happen," he said. "People are starving, they need all kinds of help, and the door is opening for the gospel, with cover from the government."

The director even considers the government's support for Christian literature as one huge miracle. "The official said we were welcome to do whatever we wanted to do, and I was very clear with him," the director shared. "I said, 'The refugees don't need just food and blankets and to be warm, they also must find hope. To bring them hope, we're giving them the Word of God.' And he said, 'Yes, no problem,' and I even told him I'd give him a copy to review – to make sure it was not propaganda. I told him it's the Word of God, nothing else."

Meanwhile, several Muslim Syrian refugees are converting to Christianity, although some suspect their conversion isn't really genuine.

Many believe that they are converting to Christianity just to be able to receive aid. Bishop George Saliba made it clear though that they are not forcing people to change their faith. He said if people come up to him and ask to be baptised, he has to make certain that their love for God is real first before conducting the baptism.

"When I see a person [who] wishes to be Christian, I don't stop him," he told USA Today, "but we try to test him."