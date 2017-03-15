'Doctor Who' Season 10 Release Date, News: New Trailer Shows Missy's Return, Kris Marshall Comments on Next Doctor Rumors

"Doctor Who" returns for its 10th season next month, and a new trailer for the anticipated sci-fi drama has been released.

The new 60-second teaser was aired during halftime of the FA Cup quarter-final match, and it shows the debut of Pearl Mackie's Bill and the swansong of Peter Capaldi as the 12th Doctor. One of the highlights in the teaser is the emoji robots, which are basically robots with emojis for faces. The clip also shows the return of Missy (Michelle Gomez), who was last seen trying to negotiate with Daleks to let her go. To no one's surprise, she was able to escape and appears to be searching for a new outfit. "This is the gateway to everything that ever was — or ever can be," the Time Lord says in the video.

The upcoming installment is set to be Capaldi and showrunner Steven Moffat's last. The duo will be leaving after three and six seasons of working on the series, respectively. Head writer and executive producer Moffat will be replaced by Chris Chibnall, who contributed previous "Doctor Who" episodes such as "42" and "Cold Blood."

Meanwhile, Capaldi's replacement remains unknown. Names being floated around to take the lead role include Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Rupert Grint, Kris Marshall and Richard Ayoade. Actress Tilda Swinton is also rumored to step in as the first female doctor, but the network has yet to issue a statement regarding the casting shake-up.

Marshall has been widely tipped to play the 13th Doctor in the recent weeks after his suspicious departure from BBC's "Death in Paradise." In an interview with the Herald Sun (via Doctor Who TV), Marshall said he was "very flattered to be considered by the good public" as the new Time Lord but stressed that he "wouldn't put any money on it yet."

The 10th season of "Doctor Who" premieres Saturday, April 15 at 9 p.m. EDT on BBC America.