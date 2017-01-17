Do We Serve God or Money? 3 Signs to Watch Out For

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"No one can serve two masters. For you will hate one and love the other; you will be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and be enslaved to money." – Matthew 6:24 NLT

Many of us profess to love God and serve Him, but are actually enslaved by money. While money is not evil in itself, growing a love for it slowly and stealthily but surely steals away our heart and devotion to God. Would you want to be free from the love of money? Let me help you.

Up to Us

I will not say that I don't care about money. It's a very important tool that we use to buy food, clothing, and pay for shelter and other necessities. It's actually a good thing that easily becomes a god in our lives because of the things that it can give us. We must, however, take care not to love it for its benefits.

The apostle Paul warned Timothy about the dangers of loving money and its benefits. Here's what he said:

"But those who desire to be rich fall into temptation and a snare and into many foolish and harmful lusts, which drown men in ruin and destruction. For the love of money is the root of all evil. While coveting after money, some have strayed from the faith and pierced themselves through with many sorrows." (1 Timothy 6:9-10 MEV)

Signs of Love for Money

Friends, it's our choice to love money, or to not love money and love God instead. Would you want to know if you're on the erring side of pursuing money instead of God? Here are some signs to watch out for.

1. When God Becomes a Means to Gain What We Desire

Here's what you'll find in prosperity churches. The moment you begin to think that because you're God's child you can just get anything you want, you should stop. Many Christians use the name of God and Christ to gain money and possessions, manipulating Scripture or playing with another's emotions and gullibility.

2. When Earning a Higher Salary Is Desired More Than a Good Testimony Before God and Men

God wants all of His children to live holy, righteous lives that will bring Him glory. The moment we pursue a higher position with an even bigger paycheque using ungodly means, we should stop. We should not put our relationship with God and testimony lower than our desire to earn money, get promoted, or acquire that property.

3. When Our Tithes and Offerings Make Us Think We're Entitled to Demand Blessings From God

While God indeed promised to open the floodgates of heaven to bless us when we give our tithes (see Malachi 3:10), the amount we give isn't meant to give us a right to demand things from our Father. Some Christians think that the more they give to God, the bigger the right they have to ask God for personal favours even if these are against the very heart of God.

Do you show one or more of these three signs? If you do, repent of that and ask God to help you prioritise Him more than money. He's way better than any currency or property.