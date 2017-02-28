Did First Lady Melania Trump Mock Christianity With Lord's Prayer? Pastor Weighs In

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on Feb. 4, 2017. Reuters

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump surprised everyone when she recited the Lord's Prayer at a rally in Melbourne, Florida on Feb. 18.

Together with her her husband, President Donald Trump, she walked up to the presidential podium, said thanks to the crowd, then said, "Let us pray."

It was a controversial act that sent tongues wagging, according to Fox News. While many from the evangelical sector approved of her prayer, many others didn't think it was a sincere act and even suspected that the First Lady was mocking the Christian faith.

Pastor Greg Laurie from Harvest Christian Fellowship decided to weigh in. He posted a video of Trump's prayer on his Facebook page, which was viewed by over 750,000 people, with many leaving unsavoury comments. "Fake!" one commenter said. "Very sad how they use God. Brainwashing people to the fullest."

"I saw it, WHAT A MOCKERY," another wrote. "The Lord's prayer is not a tool to be used for political gain."

Laurie said it's sad people think that way, and he believes people should set aside politics for a while.

"Our First Lady, shouldering the new weight of her title and position, took a courageous stand and led 9,000 people in a prayer for God's help and assistance in our nation. I thought it was beautiful, and I would say the same if it had been First Lady Laura Bush or First Lady Michelle Obama standing at that podium," he wrote for Religion News Service.

Personally, Laurie said he witnessed Trump's sincerity first hand when he was given the privilege of praying for the military and first responders at the Washington National Cathedral the day after the inauguration.

During that service, a young lady named Marlana VanHoose, who is blind and has cerebral palsy, performed the hymn "How Great Thou Art." It was an unforgettable performance, said Laurie, and Trump was visibly touched by it.

"VanHoose's song was met with tears from the First Lady, who rose to her feet, first among a crowd of hundreds. The standing ovation that followed will be cemented in the memory of many who attended that service," he said.

Laurie added that Americans should have more grace, and if they refuse to treat the First Lady's office with "common decency," they should at least honour her prayer.