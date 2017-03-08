'Destiny 2' release date news: Game to arrive fall; players to start anew on sequel?

Bungie, maker of the hit shooter "Destiny," has released some vital information regarding its sequel, "Destiny 2."

While the game's official release date hasn't been revealed yet, Activision says "Destiny 2" will be coming sometime this year, Polygon reports. The game publisher assured both company investors and players that the sequel to one of the most successful shooter games on console will be coming this fall, although it did not mention the exact quarter or month.

Activision said "Destiny 2" will have a "great cast of memorable, relatable characters," all of them found in the sequel's "cinematic storyline." The company added that they are working to bring the game to more markets. Some speculate this last detail to mean a PC release.

For players planning to bring their beloved Guardians from the first game, however, Bungie has something important to say. In a blog entry, Bungie says players who want to bring their beloved (and often customized with much effort) Guardian to "Destiny 2" will only be able to bring the aesthetic – only after meeting certain requirements.

Bungie explained that they wanted the sequel to be "unencumbered by the past." They want the sequel to represent a "new adventure" for all players, and so all that players of the first Destiny game can bring into it are their Guardians' class, race, gender, face, hair, and marking selections. Destiny 1 power, possessions (such as weapons), and Eververse-related items cannot be brought into the sequel.

For the aesthetic to be carried over, however, players will need to have their Guardians leveled up to 20 as a minimum, and have completed the "Black Garden" story mission. Unless these requirements are met, the Guardian's aesthetic will remain accessible only on "Destiny 1."

In addition, Bungie said they will honor, in one way or another, Destiny 1 players based on their achievements. This might mean anything because the game devs didn't specify anything.

While some might feel bad that they will be unable to bring their loot and weapons to the sequel, this will represent a new start for all players. A comment on the Destiny Subreddit says this will also somehow mean a certain level of power balance between new, novice, and experienced Destiny players.