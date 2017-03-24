'Descendants of the Sun' news: First in KCC Broadcasting Awards
It looks like the "Descendants of the Sun" fever is far from over, as the popular Korean drama bagged the first place at the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) Broadcasting Awards this year.
Held on March 20, the KCC Awards show had 300 attendees, which included government workers and representatives from the broadcasting industry. A total of 338 entries were evaluated by the KCC, but the action-packed love story of Capt. Yoo Shi Jin (Song Joong-ki) and Dr. Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye-kyo) won the grand prize, as it garnered high ratings for screenplay and popularity not only in South Korea but also internationally. It has become widely popular among Asian countries, such as the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. According to HELLOKPOP, the broadcasting watchdog body also thinks that the series "depicted the core humanitarian values of peace and dedication."
Apart from the KCC Awards, "Descendants of the Sun" has also gained recognition from other award-giving bodies, such as the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards and the 30th KBS Drama Awards.
Aside from "Descendants of the Sun," the other titles that received awards, as reported on Korea Portal, include the KNN radio series "Barrier-free Opera," the EBS documentary "Green Animal," and tvN's "Goblin," which was awarded for its creativity and cultural aspects.
In other news, there have been rumors that "Moonlight Drawn by Clouds" star Park Bo-gum will be joining the "Descendants of the Sun" cast in season 2. It is said that he will take the role of someone who will come between the two lead characters. However, there are also other rumors that "Legend of the Blue Sea" and "City Hunter" actor Lee Min Ho will be added to the cast. According to KpopStarz, the popular actor is rumored to be in talks to join the cast in the second season.
