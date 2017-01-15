Dear Christian, You Matter to God: Here's How You Can Respond to Him

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

I'm pretty sure we've all heard that God loves us. Many Christians know that God loves them. Many unchurched people know that God loves them. Even the unbelieving know that God loves them!

Sadly, not all who know that God loves them are known to love Him back, too.

A Two-Way Street

Friends, while it's true that God's kindness leads us to repentance (see Romans 2:4), deliberately taking Him for granted will not result to our joy. The Word of God says that God is very gracious and patient (see Psalm 103:8), but He will always render to us what our deeds deserve (see Romans 2:5-6; Proverbs 24:12).

We should know that while God loves us so much, He is also holy and just, and will not allow any sin to go unpunished. Thus, while He is stretching forth His arms to offer us salvation, while we still have the time to respond to Him, we must respond.

Here are some of the ways we must respond to God's kindness to us in Christ.

1. Repent and Turn Away From Sins

"Peter said to them, 'Repent and be baptised, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of sins, and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.'" (Acts 2:38 MEV)

The first response we should make is not to serve God and try to do things for Him. Before we proceed to that, we should first repent of our sin, the very reason we were separated from God. (see Isaiah 59:2)

2. Be Holy

"And what union can there be between God's temple and idols? For we are the temple of the living God. As God said: 'I will live in them and walk among them. I will be their God, and they will be my people. Therefore, come out from among unbelievers, and separate yourselves from them, says the Lord. Don't touch their filthy things, and I will welcome you. And I will be your Father, and you will be my sons and daughters, says the Lord Almighty.'" (2 Corinthians 6:16-18 NLT)

After repenting of our sins and coming under the Lordship of Christ, we should understand that we are now God's children. And as God's children, we should be holy because He is holy (see 1 Peter 1:16). When we starve the flesh and walk in the Spirit, we develop closeness with God. (see Galatians 5:16)

3. Obey Him

"Jesus answered ... 'If a man loves Me, he will keep My word. My Father will love him, and We will come to him, and make Our home with him.'" (see John 14:23 MEV)

We grow in Christ by reading and obeying the Word of God. Reading 100 chapters in one sitting but failing to obey even just one verse is wrong; we cannot hear the Word and not do it, then expect to grow in God! (see James 1:22-25)

Our love for God will be shown in how much we obey His Word. We can't say we love Him and neglect to read and obey our Bibles. It naturally follows.