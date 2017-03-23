'Deadpool 2' spoilers, cast news: Zazie Beetz an 'exciting choice' for the film; sequel to include more 'obscure' characters, writers say

From being an R-rated, anti-hero action-comedy that nobody wanted to produce, "Deadpool" has turned out to be a huge blockbuster hit worldwide. Because of its success, it is no surprise that a sequel is already in the works. And things are about to get even crazier, as the story welcomes new exciting characters.

"Deadpool 2" writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently spoke with Latino-Review Media (LRM) and discussed what's to come in the upcoming sequel. Reese said that two new characters will play important roles in the upcoming film and hinted that they are going to throw more "obscure" characters into the mix.

"Cable and Domino grabbed the headlines on 'Deadpool,'" Reese told LRM. "But there are definitely some more obscure characters that people know or that real diehards know that will be in there just by virtue of we need a new villain, and we need some new good guys to compliment (Deadpool), but it is growing. Of course, it will be all about the lunacy that is Deadpool himself."

It has been revealed that Domino will be played by "Atlanta" actress Zazie Beetz. Domino is a mutant mercenary and a member of the X-Force. In the comics, she has a telekinetic ability like X-Men's Jean Grey, but her powers work differently. Speaking with IGN, Reese said that Beetz is an "exciting casting choice." He also said, "She just really sparked, and it really just flew off the screen. I think that we now will be able to write with her voice in mind more, which always helps too."

There has not been any word on who will be taking the role of the time traveling X-Force leader, Cable, but rumors say that it could be Pierce Brosnan, Russell Crowe, or David Harbour.

"John Wick" director David Leitch will be taking the place of Tim Miller, who directed the first "Deadpool" movie, for the sequel. The highly anticipated "Deadpool 2" will start filming soon and is scheduled to open in theaters next year.