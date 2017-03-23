'Dead Rising 4' news: Frank gets infected in upcoming 'Frank Rising' DLC; golf-based expansion to arrive this spring

Things appear dire for Frank West in the next downloadable content (DLC) for "Dead Rising 4."

According to reports, two new DLC packs will be released for the game in the near future. The first expansion features an infected Frank, while the other one is a golf-based DLC. Both DLCs are expected to be available in the next couple of weeks.

In the first DLC called "Frank Rising," Frank is infected with a virus and wanders around the city driven by a thirst for humans. A former ally discovers him and he is immediately written off as incurable. Thanks to an unlikely source, Frank starts to recover and gains enough strength to search for a permanent cure.

Unfortunately, being infected with a virus has some serious side effects. Frank can no longer consume normal food to survive, so he needs to hunt down ordinary humans to keep going strong. The only trade-off is that he will have cool new abilities to help him reach his goal, but details on those skills have yet to be revealed. In addition, Frank must rescue other people trapped in the city before the government decides to wipe the area off the map.

Following that is "Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf," which still does not have a release date. In the mini-game expansion, golf courses are set in the Willamette Mall and the town itself. Various costumes, clubs, and balls can be unlocked, along with power-ups that help players kill zombies while trying to get the balls in the hole. The DLC also adds a four-player online multiplayer mode and a turn-based co-op.

"Frank Rising" is up for an April 4 launch, while players can get their hands on "Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf" later this spring. Both expansions can be accessed through the "Dead Rising 4" season pass, and they can also be purchased individually for $9.99.

Developed by Capcom Vancouver and published by Microsoft Studios, "Dead Rising 4" is exclusively available for Xbox One and PC.