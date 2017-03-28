'Dark Souls 3' updates: Final DLC 'The Ringed City' to be launched on March 28
"Dark Souls 3" will be having its second and final downloadable content (DLC) called "The Ringed City" coming on March 28.
About two months prior its launch, its publisher Bandai Namco released a trailer to reveal some features of the upcoming DLC. The clip starts off by describing what the ringed city is, as well as its location. The teaser proceeds to give a glimpse of the villains, enemies, and weapons in the upcoming DLC. Aside from these, it also shows that "The Ringed City" will feature a new map for the player-vs-player (PvP) combats.
Similarly, on Twitter, fans are consistently given sneak peeks and previews of the upcoming DLC. On Friday, the official Twitter account of the "Dark Souls 3" franchise announced that it was the last day to pre-order "The Ringed City." On the other hand, a few hours prior to the DLC's launch, a countdown was made on the franchise's official Twitter page, and a spoiler was released about "The Ringed City," which included some minor details about the expansion.
A review of "The Ringed City" indicates that the content is a suitable conclusion to "Dark Souls 3." As highlighted in the article, some of the key features of the new DLC include chasing the Dark Soul in order to unravel the secrets of "Dark Souls 3" and battling with other players in different arenas. Aside from this, other features of the new DLC include two new areas to explore, four new bosses to fight, and several new enemies, weapons, magic spells and armor set.
For those who are interested with "The Ringed City," they may purchase it for $14.99. However, for those who already bought the season pass before, the upcoming DLC is free.
Released in March 2016, "Dark Souls 3" is an action role-playing game available for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 platforms.
-
NFL star Benjamin Watson says the way to heal racial divide can be found in the Bible
The issue of race is something that NFL star Benjamin Watson takes to heart. He believes that the only way Americans can get over their racial divide is through the help of the Bible.
-
Selena Gomez inspired 'to do what is right' after watching Pastor Judah Smith's sermon
"It Ain't Me" singer Selena Gomez might have a jam-packed schedule because of work, but she still makes time for God.
- Why did Jesus refuse to drink the wine mixed with gall?
- 6 ways to read the Bible for all it's worth
- 'We used to worship in fear': The Islamic extremist who converted to Christ
- 'The Shack', cosmic child abuse and 'Lies We Believe About God'
- Collateral damage: how factional fighting in the Church damages us all
- #PrayForLondon is the latest #PrayFor hashtag to trend. Sadly, there have been many others
- 6 Scripture verses about the heart – and why they don't mean what you think
- Study shows 'religious' countries are worse at science. What does this really tell us?
- 5 truths to cling to in the midst of uncertainty
- ISIS burns 3 women alive for refusing order to execute civilians caught fleeing Mosul
- What is the battle for Mosul about and why does it matter?
- Protest planned for 12-year-old Christian girl found murdered, possibly raped
- Displaced Christians in Iraq just months from running out of aid
- 'We used to worship in fear': The Islamic extremist who converted to Christ
- 'It's night and day': Churches in atheist Cuba see evangelical resurgence after decades of restriction