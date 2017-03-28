'Dark Souls 3' updates: Final DLC 'The Ringed City' to be launched on March 28

"Dark Souls 3" will be having its second and final downloadable content (DLC) called "The Ringed City" coming on March 28.

About two months prior its launch, its publisher Bandai Namco released a trailer to reveal some features of the upcoming DLC. The clip starts off by describing what the ringed city is, as well as its location. The teaser proceeds to give a glimpse of the villains, enemies, and weapons in the upcoming DLC. Aside from these, it also shows that "The Ringed City" will feature a new map for the player-vs-player (PvP) combats.

A preview of the final DLC of "Dark Souls 3" called "The Ringed City." YouTube/Bandai Namco

Similarly, on Twitter, fans are consistently given sneak peeks and previews of the upcoming DLC. On Friday, the official Twitter account of the "Dark Souls 3" franchise announced that it was the last day to pre-order "The Ringed City." On the other hand, a few hours prior to the DLC's launch, a countdown was made on the franchise's official Twitter page, and a spoiler was released about "The Ringed City," which included some minor details about the expansion.

A review of "The Ringed City" indicates that the content is a suitable conclusion to "Dark Souls 3." As highlighted in the article, some of the key features of the new DLC include chasing the Dark Soul in order to unravel the secrets of "Dark Souls 3" and battling with other players in different arenas. Aside from this, other features of the new DLC include two new areas to explore, four new bosses to fight, and several new enemies, weapons, magic spells and armor set.

For those who are interested with "The Ringed City," they may purchase it for $14.99. However, for those who already bought the season pass before, the upcoming DLC is free.

Released in March 2016, "Dark Souls 3" is an action role-playing game available for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 platforms.