Dark Souls 3 DLC news: last update adding new weapons, multiplayer maps and PvP options

Dark Souls 3 players get ready as a huge update is coming your in just over a week with the final DLC for the title, The Ringed City, due out on March 28.

And it's a good one. Bandai Namco just hosted a livestream this week treating gamers to insights on changes to the single-player, PvP and new weapons.

In terms of weapons, players will get to enjoy a new Ringed Knight Straight Sword and a new shield that will give players and their allies AOE protection, as PCGamer reports.

Players will be able to enjoy new areas like The Dragon Shrine and The Grand Roof on top of Lothric Castle - available to those who have the Season Pass, the Ashes of Ariandel DLC or the new The Ringed City update from March 24.

The Express reports that the DLC will also answer something on players' wishlists, with the Undead Match letting players team up with their friends outside of private matches.

The DLC will also bring in new armor, enemies, bosses, items, and spells as they make their way through an intriguing story: "At the close of the Age of Fire, as the world ends and all lands converge upon themselves, a lone adventurer descends into the madness of the earth and uncovers the secrets of the past. As players make their way to the fabled Ringed City they will encounter ancient beasts, a new cast of characters teetering on the edge of insanity, new armor, weapons, magic, and at the bottom of it all, a long lost city filled with new horrors for players to overcome."

It's also possible that developer From Software will use the launch date of the DLC to make an announcement about the new games it's working on.

From Software has three new titles in development but there are few details around them at the moment. The Express reports that one of the titles is a reboot of an existing franchise, possibly Demon's Souls or Bloodborne, while another title is supposedly a similar kind of action role-playing game to Dark Souls.

The third title will be a brand new game, the newspaper reports, adding that Bloodborne producers Teruyuki Toriyama and Masaaki Yamagiwa have revealed that one of the new titles would probably be out this year.