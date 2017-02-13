Dance Moms season 7 spoilers, news: Season 7.5 Confirmed, Chloe and Christi Lukasiak to Return

Fans of the Lifetime show "Dance Moms" will be happy to know that the show will continue despite rumors of it shutting down due to certain factors.

Rumors have been going around say that Dance Moms will be ending with Season 7, but a tweet from executive producer Bryan Stinson says that the reality show will be continuing with another season. The production for Dance Moms' new Season 7.5 might already be in the works, starting with its show in Anaheim in Feb. 11.

Contrary to how people speculated that the show will not be able to continue due to Abby Lee Miller's sentencing for a bankruptcy and fraud case, it appears that the show will be going on. In an Instagram post, Miller noted that the show had at least one audition for new cast members – without her knowing. She said she did not receive a "formal offer" for another season.

For her part, Miller, who founded the Abby Lee Dance Company (ABDC), told Entertainment Tonight in an interview that she is surprised at the show's apparent success. She said she didn't think that people would watch the "first six episodes," but still the show continues until now. She added that the second part of season 7 started shooting recently.

More than that, there appears to be another development that many fans did not expect. A tweet in the Dance Moms Twitter account says Chloe Lukasiak and her mom Christi are coming back soon to be part of the show once more.

Fans will remember that Chloe and Christi left after Miller gave them a comment. In a trailer for the show, however, we see the mom-and-daughter duo return to the show with intention of "competing again." Fans who want to see Chloe and Christi in action once again have another chance at watching them when they officially return.