'Dance Moms' News: Abby Lee Miller's Replacements Revealed, Maddie Ziegler Talks Behind-the-Scenes Drama
Abby Lee Miller has reportedly left "Dance Moms" for good, and two female choreographers are rumored to take her place.
According to reports, Miller confirmed during one of her meet-and-greet sessions that she has officially left the Lifetime series. Miller has been doing overseas tours these past few weeks despite the fact that filming for "Dance Moms" is ongoing. However, it is believed that her tours are still related to the reality show.
Miller will be appearing on the first two episodes of season 7B but she is expected to be absent in future installments. Taking Miller's spot on the program are choreographers Meagan Nugent and Laurie Ann Gibson, both of whom have already worked with the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) before. The pair is known to be under BoomKack WorldWide, which is known for choreographing routines for big names in the industry like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.
Back in 2016, Miller was indicted on 20 counts of fraud and for violating currency reporting laws. The 50-year-old faces up to 30 months in jail when she is sentenced on May 8th.
In other related news, former "Dance Moms" star Maddie Ziegler recently released a tell-all book titled "The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir." Miller's former student confessed that despite being one of the fan-favorite stars, she doesn't really watch the show.
"People ask me a lot if what they see on 'Dance Moms' is real," the 14-year-old wrote. "Well, I can't really answer that — I don't watch the show. I've probably only seen one entire episode from start to finish. I don't love watching myself. I've lived through it, why do I need to watch it happen all over again?"
Ziegler recalled that she was just 8 years old when she started out in the series. Cameramen would follow her everywhere, but she just ignored them most of the time.
"Your life is what the show is about, but you're also trying to live it. I just wanted to dance; I didn't want all the drama," she added.
The teen dancer left the show in season 6 to pursue other career opportunities.
