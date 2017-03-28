'Criminal Minds' season 12 episode 18 spoilers: BAU to go after a vampire; Reid makes impossible decision in prison
The Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) will be looking for an urban vampire in episode 18 of "Criminal Minds" season 12.
The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Hell's Kitchen" reveals that the BAU will be investigating a case involving a vampire in New York City. The said vampire is believed to be kidnapping his victims at night and keeps them in the city's underground sewage system.
In the promotional preview of episode 18, Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) and her team quietly look for the suspect around the area. She even goes down into a sewer to continue searching for him. Stephen Walker (Damon Gupton) loudly asks how many have been brought underground, as they see one victim lying bloodied on the ground and looks dead. The vampire finally shows his face, telling them, "It's a good day, isn't it?"
The upcoming episode will also continue with the story arc of Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) in prison. The summary reveals that he will make an impossible decision that will greatly impact himself and his inmates.
In the same promotional preview, Reid tells his inmate that he is the one who pulls the strings because he has plenty of friends and they follow his orders. However, the inmate tells Reid that he is "losing it." The clip also shows Reid staring blankly and seemingly thinking. Is he strategizing a way out of the prison?
The American procedural crime and drama television series is down to its last five episodes, including the one airing this week. At the moment, there are still no updates if "Criminal Minds" will be renewed for a new season. Late last week, CBS announced the renewal of several titles, but "Criminal Minds" and its spin-off, "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders," are not included.
Episode 18 of season 12 airs on Wednesday, March 29, at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.
