'Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders' Season 2 Premiere Spoilers: Team Rescues Missing Church Group; Showrunner Teases Future Episodes
Unit Chief Jack Garrett (Gary Sinise) and his team jets off to Tanzania in the upcoming premiere of "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" season 2.
Titled "Lost Souls," tonight's premiere will see the team on a mission to search for a missing group. According to the official synopsis, Jack and his international response team will be traveling to Tanzania when a 23-member church group suddenly disappears.
The hour will see Jack's 14-year-old-son ask for permission to volunteer for a church and go overseas, similar to what his father has done over the years. However, Jack turns down his son's request. When the chief is called to invesitage on a case involving missing volunteers like his son, Jack realizes that he made the right decision.
Season 2 will also introduce Jack's son Ryan (Matt Cohen) as the new member of the team. Showrunner Erica Messer recently spoke with TV Line and she teased that Ryan's first few days in the FBI "can be a little hard."
Now that he is following his father's footsteps, Ryan must pursue his career while dealing with the pressure brought by being the chief's son. "We're playing the family drama within that. Having an actual family member who's in the field with us a little reveals a different side of Jack, as a literal father figure," Messer hinted.
A future episode will also see Matt (Daniel Henney) head to South Korea for an episode inspired by the actor's real life story. "His [Korean] mother was given up for adoption and raised by an American family, and we're sort of taking that story and putting it onto Daniel's character, about his mother," the showrunner added. "That's a nice way to touch on one of our heroes without him being in jeopardy," she said.
The 2nd season of "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" airs every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.
