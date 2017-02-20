Couple Think They're Never Going To Have Baby After Miscarriage — But God Blesses Their Faith With Twins

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A woman from Texas posted this photo on Facebook to announce her pregnancy. (Facebook/Lauren Walker)

Sometimes God chooses to be silent when people pray to Him, not giving an answer right away. For couples who are praying to conceive, it can get pretty frustrating not getting an answer from God.

Lauren Walker from Texas understands that frustration quite well. After all, she struggled to conceive for almost two years. She went through several fertility treatments and tried just about everything to get pregnant.

Finally, God answered her prayer. She is now 13 weeks pregnant with twins.

Lauren shared her pregnancy announcement in the most creative way on Facebook. In the photo, she posted 452 needles that surrounded two onesies that say "Worth the Wait" and "and Wait and Wait and Wait."

"We prayed for 953 days...452 Needles, 1000's of tears, 1 corrective surgery, 4 clomid/letrozole, attempts, 2 IVF rounds, 3 failed transfers & 1 Amazing GOD," she wrote.

Lauren and her husband, Garyt Walker, first attempted to have a baby in 2014. After a few months, they realised things were actually more difficult than expected. Walker then decided to go for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), a process of fertilisation where eggs are extracted, a sperm sample retrieved, and then manually combining an egg and sperm in a laboratory dish. The embryo is then transferred to the uterus.

Lauren was able to produce five healthy eggs. At one point, she actually got pregnant. But unfortunately, she had a miscarriage.

"I thought we were just never going to be able to have kids. I was in such a horrible state of depression, and confusion, anger and bitterness," Lauren told Inside Edition.

They then took a break from getting another round of IVF treatment, and when they went for it again, God finally blessed them with their hearts' desire: twins.

Lauren said they are expecting the twins, already named Duke and Diana, this August. She hopes her past struggles will inspire anyone who needs it, and that her success story will urge couples never to give up on their dreams to have a baby.

"We also know that there are people out there still struggling. I remember on my hardest days seeing all the baby announcements, it was hard. I would go look at fertility blogs and find someone who was like me having a baby. I wanted to be that reassurance for someone," she said.