Counting On's Jill Duggar Dillard shares ministry update: 'We really never know from one day to the next what may occur'

"Counting On" stars Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick are now back in Central America with their son Israel David to pursue their Christian ministry. In less than a month, they have provided an update on what they have been up to.

Jill wrote on their blog that their lives in El Salvador are actually more perilous than people imagine since they are constantly exposed to health risks and they don't have any direct access to hospitals.

One time, Derick was driving people home after church when one of the older ladies started wheezing and coughing loudly. He immediately pulled over to seek medical help. Because they lived in a rural area, they decided to seek the nearest person who had medical know-how instead of taking her to the hospital, which was approximately an hour away.

"While he was on his way, I was able to use some of my things to check her vitals," wrote Jill. "Our friend (the local medical director) ended up giving her an inhaler and taking her home. This situation was a little scary, but thankfully she ended up being fine. The health director said it was likely due to all the dust and dirt on the road right now from it being the dry season. We really never know from one day to the next what may occur. Hopefully, sharing these stories gives you a glimpse into our ministry and lives here serving Christ."

After enjoying a brief vacation in the United States, the Dillards had a tough time adjusting back to their lives in Central America. They earlier shared that during their first few days back, Jill and her son were battling coughs and colds.

Israel even developed a low-grade fever, which was caused by an eye infection. Being there made the Dillards realise just how fortunate they were to grow up in America.

"Good health is something we learn not to take for granted living in a rural area in a place that doesn't guarantee the same amenities we have back home. We frequently pray for protection from bacteria, accidents and other things that would complicate things or send us running to the doctor," wrote Jill.