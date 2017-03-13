'Counting On' Star Jana Duggar Talks Singlehood: 'Waiting Is Not Always Easy'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jana Duggar gives her flower decorating skills a whirl at home. (Facebook/Duggar Family Official)

Many of Jana Duggar's younger siblings from "Counting On" have either gone into courtship or gotten married, and many fans have been wondering why the eldest Duggar girl still remains single.

Jana revealed during the show's March 22, 2016 episode entitled "Date Nights & Bright Lights" that she just hasn't met Mr. Right yet, so she refuses to settle with any guy who expresses an interest in her.

"There have been different guys that [have] come along and asked, but it's just not..." she offered to explain. "They haven't been the right one. So it's just one of those things."

During an interview with Crown of Beauty, Jana was once again questioned about her single life. The reality star said waiting for the right guy to come along can get pretty difficult sometimes, and so is seeing her younger sisters get married and move out of the house.

"Waiting is not always easy," she admitted. "Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can't go along because you're not part of 'that' group. But waiting doesn't mean sitting and literally waiting. No, we need to be busy with where God has us...being content and joyfully serving Jesus there."

Jana then provided words of encouragement to "those of you still at home" like her. Instead of dwelling on loneliness, Jana suggested that they dedicate their time to "ministry opportunities everywhere, even within the walls of one's house."

"Wherever God has you now, just be faithful to reach out, encourage and serve those around you," she said.

It had earlier been reported that Jana was seeing Christian athlete Tim Tebow; however, these rumours turned out to be false since the two have not even met. However, if they were to start dating, Jana's brother-in-law Ben Seewald said he would be more than thrilled.

"He'd be a great addition to the family," Seewald told PEOPLE. In fact, he already envisioned lots of football games to be enjoyed by the Duggar clan with Tebow around. "I'd definitely have him on my team. We'd win every time."