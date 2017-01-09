'Counting On' Season 2 Promo: Jessa Duggar Expecting Twins?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jessa Duggar compares her pregnancy photos at 36 weeks with Spurgeon Elliot (left) and her new baby (right). (Instagram/Jessa Seewald)

During her first pregnancy, Jessa Duggar from "Counting On" already teased that she might be expecting twins. Now that she is pregnant for the second time, the reality star is once again fanning the flames that she might give birth to twins.

In the "Counting On" Season 2 promo, Jessa said twins definitely run in her family. When she and her husband Ben Seewald went to the doctor for an ultrasound, she teased, "Maybe we'll hear two heartbeats."

Ben and Jessa are going to have their second baby (or babies) on Feb. 2 this year. Their first son Spurgeon Elliot will be 15 months old when the baby arrives.

The couple actually already know the gender of their new baby (or babies), but they are once again keeping it a secret.

Even though Ben and Jessa are happily anticipating the arrival of their second child, they are not giving up on their plans to adopt a child.

Advertisement

Even before their first pregnancy, the Christian couple already expressed their desire to adopt. For the meantime, they are talking to families with adopted kids and spending time with them so they will know what appropriate steps they need to raise an adopted child.

"As we are praying towards a future adoption, it's great to have other families around that have walked this road and can give us good advice. At this point, we're planning for a domestic adoption, but I don't think we really have a preference either way for a boy or girl," Jessa said in an earlier episode of "Counting On."

"I would like to remain flexible, too," her husband added.

They revealed that they had already talked to a local adoption agency. They were instructed to come back within nine months. Jessa said they want to be prepared for all the demands and challenges that an adoption may entail.