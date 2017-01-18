'Counting On' Recap: Jessa Seewald Says Jeremy Vuolo Is 'Stealing' Jinger Away From Duggar Family

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jinger Duggar tries out a bridal gown with her sisters in this scene from 'Counting On.' (Screenshot/TLC Counting On)

Trying out bridal gowns is an emotional time for any girl, including her close friends and family. When "Counting On" star Jinger Duggar went shopping for wedding gowns with her sisters, her elder sister Jessa Seewald became so overwhelmed with the thought of losing her sister that she burst into tears.

The Jan. 16 episode of "Counting On" featured Jinger searching for her perfect wedding gown, replete with a long train, three-quarter sleeves, lace detailing, and a modest neckline. Naturally, she selected Jessa as her maid of honour, according to Us Magazine.

Jinger did not formally ask Jessa to be her maid of honour, and simply mentioned it as they were headed out the door. Growing up, the two had the closest bond among all their siblings. "I guess I kind of figured that would be the case," Jessa reflected. "But I didn't want to expect it."

While at the bridal salon, Jinger went busy trying on dresses. She fell in love with her third gown, which had an enormous train close to 12 feet.

Her sisters decided they would all help out in carrying her train during the ceremony, since Jessa would be quite pregnant with her second child during Jinger's wedding.

When Jessa saw Jinger, she burst into tears and exclaimed: "Jeremy's stealing her," referring to Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger's soon-to-be husband. "What are we going to do with ourselves?"

Meanwhile, Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald talked to Vuolo's parents and asked them how it was like having more than one child. The soccer player's parents said the experience was not so bad because they got to divide and conquer with regards to parenting duties. However, they said things will change when Ben and Jessa will have their third child.

One parenting advice they imparted on the young couple is never to compare one child to another because every child is made differently and has their own personal strengths and weaknesses.