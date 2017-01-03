Coconut Water, Gluten-Free and Other Health Food Trends Nutritionists Say You Should Ignore

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A lot of people have made it their resolution to be fit and eat healthier food this 2017. No doubt this is laudable, but there is always the danger that some may fall prey to some food trends claiming to be a healthy alternative to junk food and sugar, among many other things.

But are they really better options? Three registered nutritionist talked to FEMAIL Food&Drink and revealed seven types of foods and drinks that people are better off without, according to The Daily Mail.

First, they warned people against healthy popcorn snacks. Rob Hobson, registered nutritionist at Healthspan, said that even the "healthiest" popcorn brands still contain over 450 kcals per 70g bag, not to mention being loaded with salt. "Not really a health food," he said.

Hobson and fellow nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert also warned dieters against natural sweeteners such as agave syrup. "Agave syrup should be avoided given it is significantly worse than regular sugar comparing gram for gram," said Lambert.

Hobson agreed, adding that people should veer away from maple syrup and honey as well. "I often get asked which is the healthiest sweetener, or am told by people that one contains more nutrients or has a lower GI than another," he said. "Whether it's coconut sugar, honey, agave, maple syrup: they are all still sugar. Whilst these may be a better alternative to table sugar, they still need to be used sparingly. There is no healthy sweetener."

Next, these nutritionists said people should drink coconut water with caution. Coconut water became a huge trend over the past few years, but nutritionist Lily Soutter said it's packed full of sugar.

"Did you know that the average 330ml carton of coconut water has more sugar than a Krispy Kreme doughnut?" she revealed. "And it's so easy to glug down within seconds. Unfortunately, the additional potassium and other electrolytes you receive from this beverage simply do not outweigh the negatives that come with the additional sugar."

Instead of coconut water, Soutter suggested that people infuse water with berries overnight instead.

For dieters and fitness buffs, protein bars seem like a lifesaver. But Soutter also advised people from consuming it. "You may want to think twice next time you grab and gobble, as many of these bars are high in calories, sugar, hydrogenated oils, cheap fillers, binders and stabilisers," she warned.

Another thing Lambert does not like is breakfast biscuits. Many breakfast biscuits claim that eating it will give people four hours of steady energy on the go, but she does not believe so. She said these contain sucralose that raise blood sugar levels, therefore making people hungrier soon after and actively contribute to weight gain.

As for yogurt, Soutter also gave it the thumb's down. "The cold truth about frozen yogurt is that it often contains more sugar than ice cream, because in order to get rid of the tart taste, companies often have to add additional sweetness. So even if it's fat-free, in reality the sugar in it will lead to the weight gain," she said.

Most yogurt companies also provide a variety of toppings such as chocolate, candy sprinkles, or biscuits, and adding these to the frozen treat negates any health attributes that yogurt might have.

Lastly, these nutritionists cautioned people from taking gluten-free foods. Lambert said if people remove gluten from their diet without medical necessity, they run the risk of missing out on vitamins and other essential nutrients.

"Many gluten-free foods would be tasteless without the higher levels of sugar, salt, and other additives to make them more palatable," she said. "And don't forget that gluten-free junk food is still junk food."