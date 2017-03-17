Clash Royale update: March sees arrival of biggest update yet and Bandit legendary troop
Supercell is packing March full of goodies for players of its hit game Clash Royale with a major update set to roll out before the end of the month.
According to iTechPost, players of the popular mobile game will finally be getting a decent update that will introduce the new legendary troop called Bandit.
The core strength of the Bandit is its amazing defences, which will make it a real asset for players in advances and counter-advances.
It's reportedly very hard to penetrate and does a great job of blasting through enemy ranks, scattering the troop over the field.
According to The Christian Post, this legendary card has a high dash ability allowing it to charge at enemies and inflict double damage. This is coupled with a decent amount of HP that also allows it to survive quite a hard beating without breaking down completely.
The Bandit is set to roll out on March 24, ending the long wait for a major update after players were left disappointed by a no show around the game's one-year anniversary.
But Clash Royale fans will get a taste of it before then as Supercell is reportedly launching a 'Bandit Draft Challenge' on March 17 that will operate in similar style to other Draft Challenges but with the difference that only one player can use the card in each battle.
The Bandit follows on from the recently released Arena 11 update that unlocks 3,800 Trophies, while the Draft Chest offers multiple card choices.
According to Enstarz, the recently rolled out patch also brings in a new game mode allowing players to battle side-by-side with a Clanmate against two challengers from a different Clan.
And in addition to that, players will also be getting the Nigth Witch legendary card. So lots of goodies for Clash Royale fans this month.
