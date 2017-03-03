'Clash Royale' March 2017 Update: Game Marks 1st Anniversary; 4 new Cards, Balancing Updates May Come Soon

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Something special is waiting for the players of "Clash Royale" this month. Marking the game's first anniversary this March, mobile game development company Supercell is about to release the major update that everyone's been looking forward to.

However, even though there was an assumption that Supercell will release a major update for the game "Clash Royale" on March 2, which is the game's first anniversary, the major update has unfortunately been delayed.

It was previously reported that Supercell will be releasing four new cards this month: two Rare Cards in the form of Goblin Gun and Elite Barbarian Hut, and two Epic Cards in the form of Queen Archer and Dragon Card.

The Goblin Gun will catapult a Goblin every one-and-a-half second when launched, while the Elite Barbarian Hut will let in two Elite Barbarians in a battle. The Queen Archer will have the ability to fire every second, faster than the Princess Legendary Card. Lastly, the Dragon Card will be a stronger and more improved version of the Baby Dragon Card.

It was also leaked that card balancing updates may be possible this month as well. Included in these possible updates are the Executioner, Battle Ram, Lumberjack, Bomb Tower, Ice Wizard and Giant Skeleton.

Advertisement

Players are eager to get the latest news on these updates as forums have been flooded by update-related threads. The community moderator for the Clash Royale Forum has been keeping in touch with players and assuring them that the "team are hard at work getting the next update out, and will start sneak peeks as soon as they are ready."

Meanwhile, "Clash Royale" currently has an ongoing event, from March 2 to 6, called the "Draft Challenge," in which players and their opponents get to make each other's Battle Decks.

"Clash Royale" has become one of the highest-grossing mobile games since its launch on March 2, 2016.