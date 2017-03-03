'Clash Royale' March 2017 Update: Game Marks 1st Anniversary; 4 new Cards, Balancing Updates May Come Soon
Something special is waiting for the players of "Clash Royale" this month. Marking the game's first anniversary this March, mobile game development company Supercell is about to release the major update that everyone's been looking forward to.
However, even though there was an assumption that Supercell will release a major update for the game "Clash Royale" on March 2, which is the game's first anniversary, the major update has unfortunately been delayed.
It was previously reported that Supercell will be releasing four new cards this month: two Rare Cards in the form of Goblin Gun and Elite Barbarian Hut, and two Epic Cards in the form of Queen Archer and Dragon Card.
The Goblin Gun will catapult a Goblin every one-and-a-half second when launched, while the Elite Barbarian Hut will let in two Elite Barbarians in a battle. The Queen Archer will have the ability to fire every second, faster than the Princess Legendary Card. Lastly, the Dragon Card will be a stronger and more improved version of the Baby Dragon Card.
It was also leaked that card balancing updates may be possible this month as well. Included in these possible updates are the Executioner, Battle Ram, Lumberjack, Bomb Tower, Ice Wizard and Giant Skeleton.
Players are eager to get the latest news on these updates as forums have been flooded by update-related threads. The community moderator for the Clash Royale Forum has been keeping in touch with players and assuring them that the "team are hard at work getting the next update out, and will start sneak peeks as soon as they are ready."
Meanwhile, "Clash Royale" currently has an ongoing event, from March 2 to 6, called the "Draft Challenge," in which players and their opponents get to make each other's Battle Decks.
"Clash Royale" has become one of the highest-grossing mobile games since its launch on March 2, 2016.
-
Franklin Graham On Gay Movie Scenes: 'Say No To Disney'
Franklin Graham says: 'I met Walt Disney when I was a young boy—he was very gracious to me, my father Billy Graham, and my younger brother when we visited. He would be shocked at what has happened to the company that he started.'
-
Disney Animated TV Series 'Star Vs. The Forces Of Evil' Airs Its First Gay Kiss Scene
The Disney entertainment conglomerate has caved in to the LGBT agenda and decided to feature a same-sex kissing scene in its animated series "Star vs. the Forces of Evil."
- 10 Great Pictures Of The Holy Land
- Franklin Graham On Gay Movie Scenes: 'Say No To Disney'
- 7 Things That Happen At Every Christian Conference Seminar
- Talk About Jesus, Not About How The Archbishop Voted On Brexit, Bishop Tells Christians
- MP 'Not Embarrassed' By Ash Wednesday Display Of Her Christian Faith On TV
- 'The Shack' Star Octavia Spencer Defends Film From Critics, Says It 'Dispenses With Conventional Images Of God'
- Patti Boulaye: The Star Of Stage And Screen On How Her 'Awesome God' Has Opened Doors For Her
- Advancing Years, Declining Powers: Does Dark, Violent 'Logan' Have A Message For The Church?
- Will Life Be Better Without Porn? Former Christian Sex Addict Shares His Answer To XXX Church
- 10 Great Pictures Of The Holy Land
- Fears For Abducted Malaysian Pastor After Son Says He May Have Been Murdered
- Top UK Major General Who Is A Christian Praises Donald Trump's Defence Team
- Pastor And Four Churchgoers Accused Of Pushing 'Possessed' Woman Into Bonfire Before She Died From Burns
- ISIS Tells Militants Cannibalism Of Non-Muslims Is OK, Instructs Them How To Cook And Eat Human Remains
- Jesus Tomb Now Free Of Iron Cage That Has Protected It From Collapse For 70 Years As Part Of Renovation