Clash Royale March 2017 update delayed to end of the month bringing balance changes; scheduled for March 24

Players of Clash Royale are patiently waiting for the next major update to come and word has it that it has now been scheduled for March 24 after being delayed.

The update had been expected on the game's first anniversary at the start of the month but in the end it was pushed back to the end of the month, probably as Supercell continues to focus on the hugely popular Clash of Clans.

Instead, what fans got were two special events, the Classic Draft Challenge and the Grand Draft Challenge.

So what can we expect from the March 2017 update? Well, according to a leak, it looks like it's going to bring in some balance changes and arena adjustments, possibly relating to the amount of gold coins and gems players can accumulate in the game.

IBTimes reports that the card balancing changes will be coming on March 24 and include Lumberjack, Barbarian Hut, Guards, Ice Wizard, Dark Prince, Inferno Dragon, Bomb Tower, Battle Ram, Tesla and The Executioner.

Lumberjack will be able to take on opponents much faster a six per cent rise in hitpoints, while Dart Goblin's hit speed is going down from 0.7 seconds to 0.6 seconds. Barbarian Hut will also benefit from an increase in hit points by eight per cent, and the Guards an increase of four percent.

For the full list of changes see here.

Other differences are reported to be one gem being equivalent to 20 Legend Trophies, which will be removed by Supercell, although fans are still wondering whether there will be a Team Battle update as expected.

According to Telegiz, the March update will also bring in the Queen Archer, a new Goblin Gun, an Elite Barbarian Hut and a Dragon.

The Goblin Gun is reported to cost four elixirs but will have great shooting capacity on the field, shooting down goblins every 1.5 seconds.

Gamers can pay nine elixirs to bring in the Elite Barbarian Hut that will then spawn more Elite Barbarians. For six elixirs, players can utilize the powerful Dragon for splash damage on the field.