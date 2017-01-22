Clash Royale latest news update: another Balance Update due; Jungle Arena, Goblin Dart and more special events to enjoy
The end of the month is drawing near and more players of the hugely popular Clash Royale are expecting to get the another major Balance update.
And fans of the game are expecting the next Balance Update to be a big one, shaking up the entire meta. The RumHam Youtuber teased as much, although Supercell hasn't been specific with the details of the major update yet as it bides its time with the return of the Draft Challenge.
The Draft Challenge is is time-limited to only four days, offering players the options of either the Classic Draft or Grand Draft Challenge.
The Classic Draft Challenge lets players win up to 200 gold coins and 100 cards, while in the Grand Draft Challenge, a massive 22,000 gold coins and 1,100 cards are up for grabs.
Players are recommended to pick cards like Graveyard, The new update brings Dart Goblin and Jungle Arena, which has an Indiana Jones theme, while an overtime feature lets players experience some heavy rain.
Some of the things expected in the next major balance update is a sizeable nerf on the Elite Barbarians, akin to how they nerfed the Poison spell.
One Reddit user claimed there would be a buff on Muskateer, with a corresponding rise in the Elixir cost of the card by 1.
Dart Goblin is the first of four new cards Supercell is releasing to Clash Royale every fortnight, while gamers can enjoy an Epic Sunday feature that lets them give their Epic Cards at half price.
Of course, this is just speculation for now and gamers are happily occupied with the Draft Challenge for now.
