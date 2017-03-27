Entertainment

Thousands join London march demonstrating against leaving the EU
Iraqi military says 61 bodies pulled from collapsed Mosul site
Mosul civilian deaths confirmed – UN 'stunned by terrible loss of life'
Voters blame everybody but Trump for Obamacare repeal failure
How Mothers Day reminds us that 'only what's done for Jesus will last'
No evidence World Vision siphoned money to Hamas - government review
Now we know what British troops in Great War Palestine did: Israel archaeologists make fascinating ...
Women's March: Hundreds Of Thousands Of Feminist Protesters Gather In Washington Against Trump ...

'Civilization VI' news: Spring update adds Alexander the Great as newest leader

Sheanne Aguila

Promotional image for the PC strategy game "Civilization VI."Facebook/civ

The next civ for the "Civilization VI" spring update has been revealed.

According to reports, Alexander the Great and his countrymen, the Macedonians, will be heading to the game via its latest update. The Greek kingdom of Macedon boasts its Hellenistic Fusion ability, which offers a bonus after successfully conquering a city. The bonus a player receives varies depending on the districts that a city has formed. In addition, Alexander provides a special bonus that reduces the level of war weariness among Macedonians. This lets the civ engage in long-term warfare with lesser penalties.

The Hypaspist is Macedon's unique unit. A replacement for the Swordsman, this new unit gains an edge over its enemies by attacking districts. The unit also receives a higher amount of support compared to standard units. In addition, Alexander has a power to grant an extra unique unit called the Hetairoi, which begins with a free promotion and replaces the Horseman unit. Meanwhile, the Macedon's new unique building is the Basilikoi Paides. The said building provides bonuses and Science when players develop a non-civilian unit located in the city.

The new civ joins the recently announced Persian civilization and its leader Cyrus the Great. B3 notes that Cyrus' unique ability allows him to have bonuses that can be used to trade routes once Political Philosophy is unlocked. Aside from a free trade route, the new civ leader is also geared up for unexpected assaults. During surprise attacks, his troops get bonus movements and the nation receives less of a penalty for the declaration.

Last week, it was announced that the game now has a demo version for players to try out. The trial is available on Steam and it will focus on the Chinese civilization under the leadership of Qin Shi Huang. To help people understand how the game works, a full tutorial is also included in the demo.

Advertisement

Developed by Firaxis Games and published by 2K Games, "Civilization VI" is exclusively available for PCs.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY